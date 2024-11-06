Maryland is delaying the release of election results across the state because voters are still waiting in line at several polling places in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, according to state elections administrator Jared DeMarinis.

As of 8:45 p.m., lines of voters were still in place at multiple polling places, including Bowie State University and University of Maryland, College Park, DeMarinis said. Officials on the ground said large groups of students showed up to vote around 7 p.m. Polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. but voters in line at that time may vote.

“We’re holding off,” DeMarinis said. “We don’t want to release things and have people waiting in line thinking the election is over. There have been no reported problems with equipment at those locations,” he said.

This is a developing story.