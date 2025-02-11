Top Maryland officials said Tuesday some state agencies are still dealing with the fallout from a federal funding freeze initiated by the Trump administration in late January, even after a federal judge told the feds to resume payments.

Maryland’s government is assessing daily which agencies do and don’t have access to money set aside by Congress.

Moore administration officials said the situation is constantly evolving and changing.

Funding flows have been restored to some, but not all, recipients since the feds first turned off the spigot in January to some of Maryland’s most critical services.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“As of today, we have been able to access our federal payment systems,” said a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Human Services, the agency responsible for administering food and temporary cash assistance to low-income individuals and families. “We have also asked for guidance from our federal agency partners to more accurately determine the broader impact of conflicting directives.”

Access to federal money for the state’s Medicaid program, a federal- and state-funded health care system for low-earning Marylanders, was secure as of Tuesday, according to administration officials. But the state reported problems recouping money for environmental and climate programs and funds already set aside through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and plans tied to the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Monday, a federal judge formally warned the Trump administration to comply with the court’s order and remit all funds to the states, including those authorized by law during the Biden administration.

“Persons who make private determinations of the law and refuse to obey an order generally risk criminal contempt even if the order is ultimately ruled incorrect,” wrote Judge J. John McConnell Jr., chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

But that wasn’t the case here in Maryland, according to Moore administration officials, calling into question what happens next if the Trump administration refuses court orders.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown addresses legal measures taken by the his office related to federal funding and the integrity of the federal payment system in regard to actions taken by the Trump administration. (Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Banner)

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joined the lawsuit with a coalition of Democratic attorneys general.

The coalition relies on the courts to reinforce the order and determine the consequences, Brown said.

That leaves the defendant, in this case President Donald Trump and several of his agencies, to obey the courts.

”This is the troubling aspect,” Brown said Monday. “Is that you have the fox guarding the henhouse.”

A spokesperson for Brown said his office is closely monitoring any failure of the defendants to comply with the temporary restraining order.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The funding freeze lawsuit was one of many Brown has joined, he said, to protect the rights, health and well-being of Marylanders.

So far, most have successfully halted the Trump administration’s actions.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson expressed concern Tuesday about state agencies being locked out of federal funding with seemingly little recourse. He called the moment “a test for American democracy” that belies partisan politics.

“Is this a system of government that we think is right?” The Baltimore Democrat asked. “That a single individual that’s elected as an executive can reshape and restructure our system of government?”

Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this story.