Gov. Wes Moore delivered his third State of the State speech on Wednesday. He warned of “two storms” threatening Maryland — the state’s $3 billion budget shortfall and a new administration in Washington.
This week also marks the deadline for lawmakers to file bills for the session. Senators have until Monday and delegates have until Friday.
