Dozens of bills passed by Maryland lawmakers earlier this year will become law come July 1.

From an antibias training requirement to taxes on precious metals here are some that may affect you.

Teachers, support for students who are parents and more

The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation that aims to boost the number of teachers in the state. It allows candidates to qualify for an initial teacher certificate through a portfolio-based assessment. Candidates must pass a nationally recognized, portfolio-based assessment of teaching ability or complete a local system’s teacher induction program.

They must also either pass a basic literacy skills assessment, hold a degree from an accredited institution or provide satisfactory evaluations from a local school system for three years.

All public four-year higher education institutions — except for the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies, the University of Maryland Global Campus and the University of Baltimore — are now required to adopt a plan to support pregnant and parenting students.

Dubbed the Pregnant and Parenting Student Support Act, the plan must include on-campus or off-campus services related to government assistance programs, a referral network of health care service providers, information about adoption services, and availability of institutional accommodations.

Under the County Board Member Antibias Training Act, board of education members must complete an anti-bias training program at least once during their term.

Oversight of opioid treatment centers

The General Assembly passed a bill requiring the Maryland Department of Health to improve oversight for drug addiction treatment centers after a Banner investigation exposed unscrupulous practices.

The health department must produce a report for lawmakers on how to better monitor the programs, as well as procedures for the certification of recovery residencies by December 2025. A second report is due by December 2026.

Data transparency and water bottle filling stations

Under the Maryland Housing Data Transparency Act, counties must report information related to building or development permits to the Maryland Department of Planning on a quarterly basis. The planning department must also publish “a public, interactive, and searchable website” by July 2027.

The information includes permit number and approval date, the housing type authorized under the permit, total number of residential units and the total cost of construction.

Another law coming into effect July 1 requires at least one “water bottle filling station” to be installed in all new construction or buildings undergoing renovation.

Under the 2024 International Plumbing Code, educational and general business facilities are required to have one drinking fountain per 100 occupants. Facilities with fewer than 15 occupants are not required to install drinking fountains.

Tax increases and other budget changes

Lawmakers in April reached a budget deal with about $1.6 billion in new taxes and revenue, along with roughly $3 billion in cuts to keep the state’s bottom line in balance.

While parts of the budget bills took effect in June, some are set to kick in in July.

One provision is a tax on precious metal bullion or coins with a sale price greater than $1,000. According to the General Assembly, this tax will increase general fund revenue by $3.6 million.