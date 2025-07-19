Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man incarcerated at North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County.

Elias Alvarado was pronounced dead by first responders Friday.

Another inmate, who has not been charged and whom police did not name, is a suspect in connection with his death. Police are withholding this information pending further investigation.

Police said Alvarado was last seen standing with another man on the tier of the prison where he lived before officers found him lying on the floor of that same tier unresponsive.

Police did not say what may have caused his death.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit contacted state police Friday to report Alvarado’s death.

Maryland State Police declined to comment further as the investigation is active and ongoing. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services did not respond a request for information before publication.