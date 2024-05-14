The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

After a lengthy bidding process and long-delayed decision, Maryland is ready to part ways with its problematic prison and jail healthcare provider, YesCare.

State officials plan to vote Wednesday to award massive mental and medical care contracts totaling billions of dollars for state prisons and Baltimore jails, which have been run by the state for decades.

Centurion of Maryland won both contracts: $1.7 billion for the state prisons and $723 million for the pretrial complex. Both contracts are for five years with an option for a two-year extension.

Neither Centurion nor state prison officials would comment on the contracts ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Public Works. Comprised of the governor, treasurer and comptroller, the board must approve all major state contracts. The health care contracts were added to Wednesday’s Board of Public Works agenda on Tuesday.

The agenda notes that both contracts are being contested, but that the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services opted to proceed anyway. Officials wrote that they are “confident” that the protests will ultimately be rejected.

It’s unclear from the agenda exactly who filed the protests, though one line seems to indicate it could be the current vendor, YesCare.

“The vendor’s financials indicate a company in distress and the department is not confident they are capable of performing adequate on a contract of this scope and magnitude,” department officials wrote in discussing why they chose Centurion for the prison healthcare contract.

Though it claims it is “not affiliated in any way” with the bankrupt spinoff of its parent company, the now-defunct Corizon, YesCare has been a frequent target in a controversial bankruptcy case in Texas, and its pursuit of state government contracts has drawn the scrutiny of the judge overseeing settlement talks.

YesCare did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the contracts.

For both contracts, Centurion ranked first among applicants. For the state prisons contract, Wexford Health Sources ranked second and for the pre-trial complex, YesCare ranked second.

Centurion “provided the proposal with the superior technical ranking and best financial value to the state,” officials noted on the Board of Public Works agenda.

Further, Centurion’s corporate headquarters are in Northern Virginia and the company has a local office in Lutherville, which officials said would mean that much of the contract’s value “will be reinvested back into the Maryland economy.”

Centurion also plans to form partnerships with local universities “to draw new talent into correctional healthcare.”

If the board approves Centurion as the new contractor, it would displace YesCare, which under its current and prior corporate structures has provided medical care in both the prisons and pre-trial complex since 2018.

Centurion had previously been providing mental health care only in both the prisons and the pre-trial complex.

If the contracts are approved, Centurion would take over both medical care and mental health care in early June.

“A timely and orderly transition to the new contractor is essential to meet the contract start date and ensure uninterrupted mental and medical healthcare services for incarcerated individuals and the Maryland communities,” officials wrote in the meeting agenda.