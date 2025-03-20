An agreement on a new state budget appears imminent following weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations among top Democrats about how to solve a multibillion-dollar shortfall.

The House of Delegates scheduled committee votes on the budget bills for Thursday afternoon, a key step in moving a revised state budget forward in the General Assembly’s legislative process. The details of what would be included in the revised budget bills were not clear Thursday morning.

Del. Ben Barnes, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said a public announcement was in the works for later in the day, as he and other Democratic delegates headed to a closed-door caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

Sen. Guy Guzzone, who chairs the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee, declined to provide details.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Democrats have been wrestling with how to close a $3.3 billion gap between revenues coming in and planned spending — a problem that is getting worse as the Trump administration’s slashing of federal jobs and funding has started to be felt in Maryland, a state uniquely tied to the federal government.

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore proposed a $67 billion budget in January that closes the gap by a combination of tax increases and spending cuts. But the Trump administration actions have led to lawmakers looking for more cuts and more ways to raise money.

Among the items on the table was a proposed 2.5% tax on services that businesses sell to each other. Moore announced earlier this week that he would not support a “broad” version of the tax — but there have been signs that the negotiators have been working on a revised version of the services tax.

This story may be updated.