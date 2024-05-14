State officials said it was safe to return to the Maryland State House Tuesday evening, about two hours after the building was evacuated for a bomb threat.

An emergency notice went out at 4 p.m. to people subscribed to the State House complex’s new alert system.

“Maryland General Assembly Alert: State House BOMB THREAT,” the message read. “Please evacuate the area immediately and please head home. Do not return. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

A similar recorded message was made to phone numbers subscribed to the system. A later message added: “Police are currently investigating, out of an abundance of caution please avoid the State House complex.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A message saying the threat was over was sent at 5:42 p.m.

“BOMB THREAT UPDATE: ALL CLEAR HAS BEEN GIVEN BY OFFICIALS. You may resume normal operations.”

Further information about the threat was not immediately available.

It’s unclear how many people were working or visiting the State House complex on Tuesday. Many in the political world were not at their official jobs, instead using personal time to work on election campaigns. Tuesday was Maryland’s presidential primary election.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was not in the State House when the bomb threat came in.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore had a meeting of his “performance cabinet” in the State House earlier in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m., but by 5 p.m. he was scheduled to be in Hyattsville in Prince George’s County for a campaign event with U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks.

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson also were not at the State House during the threat.

Maryland General Assembly leaders had been working for months on the alert system, work that became higher-profile following a shooting threat that was made in late February, during the height of the annual legislative session.

The system had been tested, but Tuesday’s alert marked the first use of the system for an actual emergency.

A man called police on Feb. 29, saying he had a gun and planned to shoot people, prompting the State House to be shut down for two hours. People inside the building at first sheltered in place, and then were escorted out by police officers carrying long guns.

Experts said that threat had all the hallmarks of a “swatting” incident, in which someone makes a bogus threat for the purpose of drawing a large police and emergency response.

Pamela Wood

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Pamela Wood

Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government. She previously reported for The Baltimore Sun, The Capital and other Maryland newspapers. A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, she lives in northern Anne Arundel County.

More from Pamela Wood

Maryland set to oust problematic prison and jail healthcare provider. It’ll be costly.

Maryland to hire 5 law firms to assist with Key Bridge lawsuits

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up