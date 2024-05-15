The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth won the Democratic primary race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

The Maryland State Board of Elections website is showing Elfreth leading her opponents by several thousand votes with more than half of the precincts reporting.

Ex-Capitol police officer Harry Dunn was her nearest competitor and has been since he entered the race in January.

Surrounded by supporters and a few state Senate colleagues, Elfreth spoke to the enthusiastic crowd with members of her team behind her, many beaming with pride. She thanked those her supported her and worked toward her success.

Through much applause Elfreth told the room that it had been some time since Maryland had sent a woman to Congress.

“But tonight with your help, we are are a step closer,” she said.

The Anne Arundel County legislator vied against 21 other candidates for a chance to represent the Democratic-majority district which includes all of Howard County, northern and central Anne Arundel County and a piece of Carroll County in the U.S. House of Representatives.

3rd Congressional District Democratic Primary

Elfreth was one of the first to enter the race to replace veteran Congressman John Sarbanes, after he decided not to seek reelection.

Elfreth supporters packed an Annapolis event venue off of Bestgate Road.

The mood was lively and conversations jubilant just after polls closed. Barbara Sause and Craig Roberts met Elfreth back when she was president of the District 30 Democratic Club. The couple recalled how impressed with her then.

”We called her the next Barbara Mikulski,” Sause said, referring to the former U.S. senator.

Sens. Dawn Gile and Pam Beidle of Anne Arundel County came down the stairs of the venue to address the crowd. Gile thanked the crowd for working hard for Elfreth’s campaign but said they aren’t going to call anything yet. “But it’s looking good,” Gile said.

The 35-year-old Annapolitan pitched herself to voters as a veteran lawmaker who will work hard to represent them. In 2018, she became the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate and has since passed dozens of bills in the last six legislative sessions.

She ran on the issues she’s championed in Annapolis, among them are protecting women’s reproductive rights, combatting gun violence and preserving the Chesapeake Bay.

Laura Griffin left Broadneck High School after voting for Elfreth, calling the candidate “community oriented.” The 76-year-old Cape St. Claire resident said she appreciated the senator’s efforts to protect the environment.

Elfreth spent the morning darting between voting centers with her campaign staff. Outside Broadneck High School, she greeted voters and thanked them for casting a ballot.

She’s hearing that voters are supporting her because of her track record helping the community through trying events — the pandemic, major flooding a tornado and gun violence.

“I’ve been able to be there for my constituents, and I think that is what people want in their member of Congress too,” she said.

Her campaign landed multiple national endorsements, including the teachers and firefighters unions, and national advocacy groups and the support of top Maryland politicians, like U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

Dunn built his campaign platform on protecting American democracy, something he physically did along with hundreds of officers on Jan. 6, 2021, during an attempted insurrection. The former cop’s subsequent testimony before a congressional committee earned him national name recognition and an instant flood of out-of state donations. Earning a seat in congress, he said, would have allowed him to continue his dedication to public service.

The former cop’s campaign did receive negative press after personnel files surfaced containing records of a 2012 disciplinary suspension. Punchbowl news reported in March that Dunn was suspended from his job for four days for not properly storing his service weapon. The violation was discovered during an investigation into a domestic dispute between Dunn and his now ex-wife. Both were found by police with scratches on them.

In a statement from the former couple released in March, they said: “At no point were we physically violent toward each other or our family, and we never made our home feel unsafe.”

Negative ads and super PACs

Few policy differences existed between the 22 candidates who ran in the Democratic primary. But what did separate a handful from the fold was money — and who gave it to them.

Elfreth ranked second with $1.4 million and the only one to come close to Dunn’s more than $4.5 million. State Sen. Clarence Lam trailed far behind with just over $700,000.

However, Elfreth reaped sizable outside help from pro-Israel lobby American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC. The group’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, started backing her last month by airing ads.

Other campaigns, including Dunn’s, spared no opportunity shaming Elfreth for her ties.

AIPAC supports candidates from both major political parties who it says backs an American-Israel alliance, according to their website. The group candidly publicizes its singular focus and who it supports — and doesn’t.In Democratic circles, they oppose progressives — such as New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib — and have backed their primary opponents.

Here in Maryland, AIPAC boosts many in the federal delegation, and in 2022, they backed U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey over former Rep. Donna Edwards in a contentious primary for a Prince George’s County-centered U.S. House seat in 2022.

The group is expected to spend $100 million this year, according to Politico.

Elfreth also took flak from Dunn’s negative campaign ads highlighting the donations and blasting the number of times she voted for Republican-led amendments in the Maryland Senate.