Taxes and fees at the state and local level either increased or took effect at the start of July — meaning you may want to examine your monthly spending.

This is in addition to utility fees that increased in June for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company customers.

Here’s a look at some of the changes and what could now cost you more.

Vehicle registration fees

The cost to register a vehicle — or renew a tag — in Maryland has gone up a bit as of July 1, much like it did last year.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Customers can split vehicle their registration and pay for one year at a time, rather than two or three years. Some of the new two-year registration costs are:

$383 for passenger cars over 3,700 lbs. (up from $323)

$210 for motorcycles (up from $190)

$111 for historic vehicles (up from $91)

A full list of vehicle registration fees, effective as of July 1, is available on the MVA website.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Water bills

Water utility rates in Baltimore County went up by 4.9%, similar to increases seen in 2023 and 2021.

Public Works officials in Baltimore — the city and county share a water system — said in June that the increase in county rates will help close the gap between what city and county residents pay for water services.

City residents saw an increase of roughly 3% on their water bills and about 15% on their sewage bills earlier this year.

The tech services tax

A 3% tax on certain technology and data services went into effect Tuesday.

The seller of a covered product or service will have to pay the state 3% — meaning prices to customers will likely include a 3% fee, similar to Maryland’s 6% sales tax.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Some of the services or products subject to the tax include cloud storage, data entry, web hosting, cryptocurrency mining and custom webpage design services.

Other fee increases

A myriad of other increases kicked in as the state seeks to balance its budget. They include: