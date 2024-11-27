Maryland is preparing for an influx of immigrants amid President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to enact the largest mass deportation in the history of the United States.

Baltimore is on the verge of providing language access services across all of its agencies. Anne Arundel County is proclaiming its commitment to welcome all people. And throughout the state, experts and workers who serve foreign-born communities are preparing for change.

“We will stand with our immigrant communities, whose diversity and vibrancy help make up our city’s identity,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, adding that his team is “currently evaluating what additional steps we could potentially take, will be engaging our partners in Gov. Moore’s team and surrounding jurisdictions, and identifying the path forward to best protect the rights of all Baltimoreans.”

Experts and officials appear at odds over how Maryland could be affected. Some see an influx of undocumented immigrants as they face greater hostility in other states, while others predict factors discouraging such a move.

Mary Kate Schneider, director of global studies at Loyola University Maryland, said it is a logical expectation that people would come to a state with established immigrant communities and cities and counties who have sought to support them.

“I think it’s really a part of who Maryland is,” Schneider said. “I think it is part of our identity. If we are not ready for it at the moment, we will get ready for it and do what we need to do.”

Schneider doubted Trump’s ability to complete his promised deportation.

“I don’t see a world in which members of the armed forced are knocking on doors in Baltimore City asking for birth certificates and passports,” she said.

Immigration is set to dominate Trump’s second presidency.

Trump confirmed last week that he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

The last time he was elected and threatened to withhold funding from cities that supported undocumented immigrants, Baltimore’s then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said it was “a very scary environment for new Americans” and boldly proclaimed Baltimore was a “welcoming city” saying that city police would not actively check immigration status. She continued to operate and grow the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs during that time.

National Border Patrol Council board member Art Del Cueto walks with former President Donald Trump along the U.S.-Mexico border in August. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Despite assertions by high-ranking officials surrounding Trump that they will deport entire families, some migrants continue to believe that his mass deportation will only apply to criminals.

Thomas Homan, who will be Donald Trump’s “border czar,” defined criminal activity in a recent appearance with Sean Hannity of Fox News. “If you’re in the country illegally, you shouldn’t feel comfortable, absolutely not. I wouldn’t feel comfortable if I were in another country illegally; you shouldn’t be comfortable either,” Homan said to Hannity. “When you enter this country illegally, you have committed a crime. You’re a criminal, and you’re not off the table [for deportation].”

Many foreign-born people are expressing frustration and regret in light of Trump’s victory — from Asian advocates warning that undocumented immigrants from China will be among the first groups targeted for deportation to Arab American voters in Michigan voicing regret and frustration after voting against Kamala Harris in the election — citing that they are feeling misled.

Gabriela Lemus, executive director of Maryland Latinos Unidos, said that over the past two years Prince George’s County has experienced a 2% increase in its immigrant population, according to census data. In Montgomery County, immigrants primarily from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti have started populating trailer parks and other places with low-income housing.

Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County executive, speaks at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library announcing the county’s pursuit of a Certified Welcoming designation from Welcoming America. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Anne Arundel will begin a 10-month self-assessment, where they will be evaluated by experts to inform the county on how to be more welcoming to immigrants, County Executive Steuart Pittman. said. Economic development policies and language access will be among the topics evaluated, he added.

Nine percent of the residents in Anne Arundel County are immigrants — primarily coming from El Salvador, the Philippines, Nigeria, Mexico and Korea, Pittman said, adding that immigrants have a higher percentage of participation in the workforce than native born Americans — with more than 70% of immigrants in Anne Arundel County currently working.

“This is not about ICE. This is not about the border. This is about Anne Arundel County government welcoming the people that are here and making sure that they are fully a part of our communities and our society,” he said.

Baltimore County has been considered a sanctuary jurisdiction since 2017, meaning County Police are prohibited from arresting immigrants solely based on their immigration status.

“Baltimore County remains committed to maintaining safe communities where all residents feel welcome and can access the resources, services, and opportunities they deserve,” said Erica Palmisano, acting director of communications and press secretary for the office of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Robert Koulish, a research professor and director of the MLAW Programs College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at University of Maryland, believes mass deportations will be highly politicized, with the new administration likely to start raids in blue states, including Maryland.

That will probably be a “disincentive to migrating here even with sanctuary cities,” he said.

Koulish predicts that mass deportation will be so swift that there won’t be enough time for immigrants to come up with a plan to head to friendlier states.

“I don’t think it will be the kind of numbers that will be imagined. It might happen a little bit in the short term. I don’t think it will be a cause for concern,” he said.

Last week, Gov. Wes Moore emphasized he comes from a family of immigrants and feels deeply connected to the immigrant story. He’s said he’s grateful for the contributions both culturally and economically of immigrant communities, in Maryland and across the country.

“As Governor, I have an obligation to protect Marylanders, including members of our immigrant communities. I take that obligation seriously and will wait to see what actions the new administration takes on immigration policy,” Moore wrote in an email.

Odette Ramos, the city’s first elected Latine member of the City Council, predicts an increase in that demographic’s immigrant population as states become less friendly to them.

Baltimore City Councilmember Odette Ramos said the city must take proactive steps to protect immigrant communities. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“I think we will see an increase in residents finding a better and welcoming place to live,” she said. “We do know from the women’s health perspective that there is already a big increase.”

Baltimore is currently not prepared for an increase in its immigrant populations, Ramos said.

She believes the city is heading in the right direction by introducing legislation that will allow “residents feel this city is ready and able to serve them. But we are not ready right now.”

Ramos believes immigrants will be targeted for mass deportation under the Trump administration — whether they are documented or undocumented.

“They going to target anybody with a Spanish-sounding last name — that includes me,” she said. “I hate to be doom and gloom, but we have to make sure we are protecting those communities.”