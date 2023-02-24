Maryland’s first family is getting a new puppy named Tucker

Published on: February 24, 2023 12:09 PM EST|Updated on: February 24, 2023 12:41 PM EST

James Moore, Dawn Flythe Moore, Gov-elect Wes Moore and Mia Moore depart the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial, where they laid a wreath and said a prayer before the governor-elect was sworn in as the first African American governor of the state of Maryland.
James Moore, Dawn Flythe Moore, Gov. Wes Moore and Mia Moore on inauguration day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his family plan to welcome a new addition to their household Friday night: a mixed-breed rescue puppy named Tucker.

The Moore family is scheduled to tour the Maryland SPCA in Hampden and pick up their canine companion on Friday night, according to Carter Elliott IV, the governor’s spokesman.

If you’re looking for meaning in the dog’s name, no, it’s not a tribute to inauguration attendee Chris Tucker. The dog was previously named Tucker.

Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore promised their kids, Mia and James, that the family would get a dog if they won the election and moved into Government House in Annapolis. Moore, a Democrat, won handily, defeating Republican candidate Dan Cox.

Meanwhile, the Moores are also selling their nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion in the city’s Guilford neighborhood for $2.75 million.

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok