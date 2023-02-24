Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his family plan to welcome a new addition to their household Friday night: a mixed-breed rescue puppy named Tucker.
The Moore family is scheduled to tour the Maryland SPCA in Hampden and pick up their canine companion on Friday night, according to Carter Elliott IV, the governor’s spokesman.
If you’re looking for meaning in the dog’s name, no, it’s not a tribute to inauguration attendee Chris Tucker. The dog was previously named Tucker.
Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore promised their kids, Mia and James, that the family would get a dog if they won the election and moved into Government House in Annapolis. Moore, a Democrat, won handily, defeating Republican candidate Dan Cox.
Meanwhile, the Moores are also selling their nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion in the city’s Guilford neighborhood for $2.75 million.