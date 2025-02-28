State lawmakers largely rejected Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to revamp Maryland’s education-improvement plan Friday.

A House of Delegates committee voted to restore many of the funding cuts and policy changes that the Democratic governor had sought in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a multiyear plan aimed at making the state’s public schools among the best in the nation.

Lawmakers put back money that Moore wanted to cut that goes to students in poverty and those who are learning English. They also rejected a funding freeze for community schools, which offer extra resources for students and their families in struggling neighborhoods.

And they struck a middle-ground position on a Blueprint requirement for teachers to spend more time on planning and collaboration with colleagues. Moore had wanted to pause the program for several years because it requires hiring more teachers to cover classroom needs; lawmakers instead will delay it for just one year.

The Appropriations Committee vote is just one step in the complex legislative process. The revised bill will go through several rounds of review and votes before it might reach the governor’s desk, and it could continue to be changed along the way.

Moore, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, said he appreciated that there were some areas of alignment between his position and the House Democratic leaders. Lawmakers left some of Moore’s Blueprint changes mostly intact, including a plan to recruit teachers from other states, funding for a program to help teacher’s aides and other school workers become certified teachers and hiring coaches to help teachers improve their techniques.

But Moore insisted the Blueprint plan needs changes in order to be affordable in future years.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them,” Moore said of lawmakers, “but I know that we’ve got to be able to invest in the Blueprint in a way that we’re actually going to make it work and a way that’s actually going to be sustainable.”

The various Blueprint programs — which include expanded preschool, increased teacher pay and improved career- and college-prep pathways — become more expensive in future years as they ramp up. But the state’s funding sources for the Blueprint won’t keep up starting in two years, leaving a financial gap that would need to be filled if the programs are unchanged.

Moore’s proposal, dubbed the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, would have cut Blueprint spending by $1.62 billion over the next four years. With lawmakers rejecting many of Moore’s proposed rollbacks, it wasn’t immediately clear what the new estimated savings would be.

Public school teachers and superintendents have pleaded with lawmakers not to accept the governor’s plans to cut per-pupil funding for low-income students and English learners, and to protect money for community schools.

Democratic leaders have repeatedly made clear that they would protect those funding streams.

During a lengthy hearing last week, educators said the Blueprint’s programs are starting to pay off, with Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises saying it was “undeniable” that the funding has led to student success.

The Maryland State Education Association, which represents public school teachers, applauded the Appropriations Committee’s vote.

“By restoring funding that our schools expected and need, the General Assembly can protect students in poverty, multilingual learners, and the state’s successful expansion of community schools,” MSEA President Paul Lemle said in a statement. “We urge the full House and Senate to reject the deep cuts to our schools proposed in the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act.”

After the committee voted Friday, Del. Ben Barnes, the committee chair, thanked Moore for opening a conversation about the Blueprint.

“I think his policy ideas are innovative in this bill,” Barnes said. “I think they will certainly strengthen the Blueprint.”

Barnes, a Democrat representing parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, said the committee bolstered the governor’s ideas and made them “even stronger.”

The revised bill sailed through the Appropriations Committee on a party-line vote, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans opposed. It awaits a vote in the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees education issues, before heading to the full House of Delegates for a debate and vote. The state Senate has yet to act on the bill.