Maryland Gov. Wes Moore pledged Monday that the final state budget won’t include a “broad” tax on business-to-business services or a tax on sugary drinks.

But new or expanded taxes are still up for discussion between the governor and top lawmakers, according to senior Moore administration officials who spoke with reporters but provided few concrete details of the negotiations.

The officials said that the business services tax as introduced — a 2.5% tax on services that business entities sell to one another — is off the table. Other options, such shifting the tax to consumers and broadening the services that can be taxed, remain on the table.

The governor’s team and lawmakers are engaged in “productive conversations,” a senior administration official said. “They are moving quickly. Everyone wants to provide Maryland businesses and consumers with certainty.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Asked when the details of the budget, including any new or expanded taxes, would be worked out, another administration official said simply: “Soon.”

The Democratic governor spoke to reporters for six minutes and took no questions. He said that he wants Maryland to be “the best place in the country in order for businesses to grow” and that’s why he did not support the business tax as proposed.

He thanked Democratic leaders in the legislature for the “hard work” on the budget.

Sen. Guy Guzzone, chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, would only say that the parties are close to reaching a budget solution. He declined to provide any specifics of any tax negotiations.

The state entered negotiations for the budget year beginning July 1 with a $3 billion gap between money coming in and projected spending on programs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore proposed a budget that closes the gap by a combination of tax increases and spending cuts. But the budget picture is getting worse with massive layoffs of federal workers under the Trump administration, which has lawmakers looking for more cuts and more ways to raise money.

The business-to-business tax was projected to raise nearly $1 billion in the first year.

Sen. Steve Hershey, the Senate minority leader, stood by and listened to the governor speak.Hershey said it was important for Moore to share his position on the business tax, but to him, it didn’t sound like it wasn’t completely off the table.

”He said, ‘There will be no broad business-to-business service tax,” said Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican. “I think we have to find out what the definition of ‘broad’ is.”

Hershey said he didn’t hear enough to be able to go to the business community and say: “Everything’s all taken care of, don’t worry about it.”