As Gov. Wes Moore prepares to cope with another Donald Trump presidential administration — which could cause upheaval in infrastructure, immigration and federal jobs — he’ll get help from private consultants at the cost of $190,000.

The state government entered into a contract this month with Accenture, an international management and technology consulting firm.

Accenture will research Trump’s proposed agenda and how it will affect the state’s priorities and programs, according to a two-page purchasing agreement between the state and the firm. Accenture will conduct “risk management and scenario planning” that will help the state prioritize its efforts and determine potential legal challenges against the administration.

The contract was signed on Nov. 7 — two days after Trump’s election — and will run for two months.

The deal with Accenture was not competitively bid; rather it piggybacks off of an existing contract the consulting firm has with the University of Virginia. And at a total cost of $190,000, it falls under the general threshold of $200,000 that requires approval by the state’s Board of Public Works.

Moore’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to questions about the contract, which was first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland officials are worried a Trump administration may cut federal funding or jobs of Maryland residents. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Democratic governor has vowed to protect Marylanders from potential ill effects of another Trump administration.

“We will vigorously defend the interests of all Marylanders, and we are ready to push back on this new administration when necessary,” Moore told members of his cabinet three days after the election.

Moore and his team spoke at that time about preparations being made to understand and respond to the next Trump presidency, but made no mention of the Accenture consulting contract. The Moore administration has not offered many specifics about the state’s potential actions.

But the administration and other government leaders have identified a host of concerns.

There are worries that Trump, a Republican, could punish Democratic-dominated states like Maryland when it comes to funding decisions. Maryland is relying on federal funding for a host of infrastructure projects, including rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, building a new Red Line light rail route in Baltimore, constructing the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel for passenger trains and expanding the Howard Street Tunnel for freight trains.

Maryland’s state government budget, as with most states, also relies heavily on federal aid.

Maryland leaders are also hoping Trump doesn’t reverse a decision to build a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt, which was announced last year after a years-long process. Trump has said he’d prefer for the FBI to remain headquartered in Washington, D.C.

The state’s economy could also suffer if Trump targets the federal workforce for cuts, as the state is home to more than 142,000 federal civilian employees, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Trump has also suggested he’ll deport illegal immigrants, roll back rights for people in the LGBTQ community and given mixed signals about abortion access — all issues that would affect numerous Marylanders.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has indicated he’s willing to fight, creating a team in his office to respond to Trump actions with litigation.