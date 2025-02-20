President Donald Trump appointed Gov. Wes Moore to a bipartisan cohort of governors guiding state and federal cooperation.

The president is responsible for appointing governors to the Council of Governors — five from each party — to two-year terms, according to the National Governors Association website.

The delegation advises on state and federal partnerships for the country’s disaster response efforts, support for military families, cybersecurity and federal budgetary decisions.

The Trump administration made the announcement Wednesday in a news release.

Moore was named along with a gaggle of familiar names of high-profile governors — most, if not all, have had their names floated as someday presidential contenders.

Here’s who made the list and their political party.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Republican, co-chair

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, Democrat, co-chair

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Republican

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Republican

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Democrat

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democrat

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democrat

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Republican

The National Governors Association winter meeting kicks off in Washington, D.C., tomorrow. Moore is scheduled to attend, according to his office.