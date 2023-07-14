Feds amend criteria for new FBI headquarters, giving Maryland bid a boost

The U.S. General Services Administration has made changes to how it plans to weigh different criteria in choosing either Maryland or Virginia to become the new home of FBI headquarters, including reducing the importance of how close a site is to the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia.

A document obtained by The Banner last month indicated the bureau preferred to be close to the academy.

In a joint statement, Gov. Wes Moore, members of Maryland’s congressional delegation and Prince George’s County officials said they were “encouraged” by the changes and applauded the GSA for correcting its “flawed approach released in September that ignored taxpayer costs and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity.”

GSA is weighing three options for a new FBI headquarters: Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland and Springfield in Virginia.

Maryland representatives said they “remain confident” that Greenbelt and Landover would “provide the best operational and cost-effective options for the new, consolidated FBI Headquarters.”

Following the changes, the way the criteria is weighted for each location’s proximity to “mission-related” locations such as Quantico, the U.S. Capitol and the White House will be reduced from 35% to 25%. Transportation access will be re-weighted from 25% to 20%, while promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity will be raised from 15% to 20%. Cost will become even more important, re-weighted from 10% to 20%.

The last criterion, site development flexibility and risks of meeting expected construction start dates, will not change.

GSA anticipates making a selection in the next few months, according to a Friday statement.