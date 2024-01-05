A new plan for reviving thoroughbred horse racing in Maryland would center the industry around a revitalized Pimlico Race Course in Park Heights that would be owned by a new state entity.

That’s the thrust of a report issued Friday by a state authority charged with charting a future for an industry that has struggled to find success at run-down, privately-owned tracks.

The state and Pimlico’s current owner, the Stronach Group, have “reached the framework of an agreement in principle” that involves the company turning over the racetrack to the state to renovate, redevelop and run it, according to a statement issued by Gov. Wes Moore’s office on Friday. The track would be leased to new operators who would continue to be home of the Preakness Stakes race each May, as well as year-round racing and training.

During a three-year redevelopment phase, the Preakness would move to Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County, which currently hosts most of the state’s thoroughbred racing dates.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

At the end of redevelopment, Pimlico is envisioned to be an up-to-date track with a hotel, parking garage and other developments around it. The state would pay for the renovations to the track facility itself — using about $400 million in existing racing subsidies previously identified for the work — while private investors would handle the other improvements, Moore administration officials said.

Stronach would own the rights to the Preakness Stakes race itself, and lease those rights to the track operators. It’s unclear what the cost would be for the state or the new operators to license the rights to the Preakness.

The long-term fate of Laurel Park would be up to the Stronach Group, as would the future of a shuttered Stronach-owned training center in Bowie.

The tentative agreement means Stronach would largely get out of the horse racing business in Maryland, where the company says it has been routinely losing money in large part because the tracks are not attached to casinos that can subsidize operating costs.

“We’re very proud of our contributions to Maryland racing and we have helped sustain it over the last 20 or so years,” said Craig Fravel, executive vice chairman of Stronach’s 1/ST Racing and Gaming. “We’ve invested enormous amounts of money and incurred operating losses.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He added: “We will be the biggest fans of Maryland racing continuing to thrive.”

But there are still many details to iron out, and Fravel indicated the goal is to have the full deal finalized in the next 45 to 60 days. The parties will “put our nose to the grindstone” to complete the legal details, he said

The plans also would be subject to approval by the Maryland General Assembly because they involve state money and a state-regulated industry. State lawmakers approved a plan for improving Laurel and Pimlico in 2020, but that work never got off the ground due to a mix of pandemic delays, inflation and tax implications.

The state would continue to look for a new location to house additional horse training, and three sites have been flagged as options: Bowie, Mitchell Farm in Harford County and Shamrock Farm in Carroll County. The state would have to find money to buy one of those properties, and turn it over to the new state racing entity.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore issued a statement thanking Stronach representatives, including CEO Belinda Stronach, for “professionalism and good faith” in the negotiations.

Stronach’s Fravel said talks about the tracks and racing have been ongoing since the ultimately unsuccessful 2020 plan to renovate Laurel and Pimlico was approved. They kicked up a notch this summer, after the new Maryland Thoroughbred Racetracks Operating Authority began meeting to consider new paths for the racing industry.

“This is a culmination of an evolving situation,” Fravel said. “We started talking in serious fashion this summer with the Racetrack Operating Authority. Like any negotiation, there’s a lot of give-and-take, and we’re pleased with the outcome.”

Greg Cross, a Venable attorney appointed by Moore to chair the authority, issued a statement noting the “productive dialogue” with Stronach.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We look forward to working together to deliver a first-class experience for racing fans in Maryland and across the country,” he said.

This is a breaking news story that has been updated, and will continue to be updated.