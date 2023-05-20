As politicians mingled and wooed donors and business executives at the 148th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, they once again considered how to keep the thoroughbred horse racing industry in the state alive.

“I want this to be the last Preakness where there is uncertainty about what the future of Pimlico and horse racing in Maryland is,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.

Seemingly every few years, the future of Maryland’s racing industry is thrown up in the air. As recently as four years ago, the corporate owners of Pimlico Race Course were talking about shutting it down and moving year-round racing and the Preakness Stakes to Laurel Park. At the 2019 Preakness, politicians fretted about whether that would come to pass.

The next year, a solution was reached to use state financing to renovate both tracks. But that, too, fell apart — the result of a combination of factors, including inflation, interest rates and expensive tax liabilities for the Stronach Group that owns the track.

Ferguson turned to the “Peanuts” cartoon to explain the frustration of the on-again, off-again plans for reviving horse racing.

“It’s like Lucy and the football, where every time we think we’ve come to a solution, the football gets pulled and everyone’s left guessing where we’re going to be,” said Ferguson, a Democrat.

But as negotiations progress, one thing is becoming clear: The focus has returned to Pimlico as the likely center of thoroughbred racing in Maryland. It’s not clear yet, though, what exactly that would look like, how renovations would be funded and what would happen to Laurel Park.

The focus on Pimlico has Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a Park Heights native, thrilled.

“Everything should be at Pimlico, everything,” the Democratic mayor said. “Preakness should be here, we know Preakness is going to be here. We want one investment: Park Heights. Baltimore. Pimlico.”

Scott said it seems like all the parties are “in unison” about reviving Pimlico, and he’s confident that a deal will be worked out in the coming months.

The financing deal from 2020 — which involved redirecting $17 million in existing racing subsidies from slot machines to pay off hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds — could be reworked to use the same money for a new set of Pimlico-focused plans. Ferguson said there’s not interest among state lawmakers to commit any further money to racing.

Moving year-round racing to a renovated Pimlico Race Course would have ripple effects that suburban politicians are watching.

What would happen to Laurel Park, where the majority of thoroughbred races are run?

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said there need to be conversations about what happens to that track. Perhaps some of the land could be used for a public park, or parts could be developed for residential or commercial use.

“There seems to be pretty close to consensus that it looks like Pimlico will be the focus of what happens,” said Pittman, a Democrat. “So that means, as the county executive for Laurel, that we should be thinking about the future of the land.”

One unresolved question, Pittman said, is who will own the property. Will the Stronach Group sell?

“I’m just keeping my ear close to the ground and looking for opportunities to do something good,” he said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. also is watching the negotiations closely, as it could present an opportunity for the county.

Pimlico doesn’t have enough space to to add enough barns and facilities to accommodate the entire population of thoroughbreds that need to train. So a second site for training needs to be opened — perhaps in Baltimore County.

“If we can offer up any facilities or support to be part of that solution, we think it’s good for Baltimore, it’s good for our entire region,” said Olszewski, a Democrat.

Political fundraising and hob-nobbing

And while the future of horse racing was on the minds of politicians, they also were working a select crowd for political and business deals.

In the infield, Gov. Wes Moore and state government officials hosted business leaders in a taxpayer-funded hospitality tent. The cost to socialize with each other and wine and dine execs ran an estimated $200,000, spread across multiple state departments, including commerce, transportation, natural resources, agriculture, housing and community development and the state lottery.

“The race showcases Maryland’s rich equine heritage as the #1 state in the country for horses per square mile,” Department of Commerce spokesperson Karen Glenn Hood said in a statement. “But it also shows our strength as a tourism destination as well as a location where businesses can grow and thrive.”

She continued: “Business executives are invited to attend so they can see first-hand that Maryland can provide an outstanding quality of life for their employees.”

But just which business executives were invited? State officials promised to release the guest list on Monday.

Cabinet secretaries, state lawmakers from both parties and political advisers were among those seen going into the state tent, which was not open to the media.

Next door to the state tent was another tent sponsored by the Democratic Governors Association, where Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro raised money for the group. Moore is the DGA’s finance chair and Shapiro is the chair of strategic engagement.

Moore’s reps wouldn’t release any details about the fundraiser, but tickets were reported to start at $5,000.