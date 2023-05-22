Who was a guest in the state government tent at Preakness?

Maryland taxpayers footed a $200,000 bill for state officials and politicians to socialize and network with business executives track-side at the 148th Preakness Stakes over the weekend.

So who got to sip cocktails and watch the races in the state tent?

The state of Maryland provided a list of attendees to The Baltimore Banner after the race, a combination of politicians, state officials and business leaders. With Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller being Democrats, the guest list skewed blue — though a couple Republicans who are horse racing fans were also invited.

And an official with the Department of Commerce told The Baltimore Banner on Saturday that a couple of the state guests would not be identified yet, because they are in the midst of confidential business negotiations involving the state.

According to the governor’s office, here are the politicians currently in office who attended festivities in the state tent:

Del. Marlon Amprey, Baltimore Democrat

Del. Carl Anderton, Eastern Shore Republican

Del. Ben Barnes, Prince George’s County Democrat

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat

State Sen. Jill P. Carter, Baltimore Democrat

Del. Nick Charles, Prince George’s County Democrat

Del. Luke Clippinger, Baltimore Democrat

Senate President Bill Ferguson, Baltimore Democrat

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, a Democrat

Sen. Melony Griffith, Prince George’s County Democrat

Sen. Antonio Hayes, Baltimore Democrat

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Baltimore County Democrat

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Baltimore Democrat

Del. N. Scott Phillips, Baltimore County Democrat

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat

Del. Stephanie Smith, Baltimore Democrat

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, Montgomery County Democrat

Sen. Craig Zucker, Montgomery County Democrat

Here are members of the Moore administration and other state officials who were listed as visiting the tent:

Kevin Anderson, secretary of commerce

Kevin Atticks, secretary of agriculture

Samantha Biddle, chief of staff, Department of Transportation

F. Vernon Boozer, a former state senator who is a member of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission

Arnelda Broadaway, governor’s director of scheduling

Mollie Byron, governor’s director of intergovernmental affairs

Tisha Edwards, appointments secretary

Carter Elliott IV, governor’s press secretary

Brad Fallon, governor’s deputy legislative officer

Sean Ford, director of legislation and policy development at Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency

Fagan Harris, governor’s chief of staff

Shaina Hernandez, governor’s deputy chief of staff

Rachel Jones, a former state delegate from Prince George’s County who is director of government relations for the Maryland Department of Agriculture

Amanda LaForge, governor’s chief legal counsel

Jennifer LaHatte, managing director of the Office of Policy, Research and Government Affairs at the Maryland Department of Commerce

Susan Lee, secretary of state

Eric Leudtke, governor’s chief legislative officer

George Mahoney, member of the Maryland Racing Commission

Danika McMurray, chief of staff to Dawn Flythe Moore, first lady

Ned Miller, governor’s director of public engagement

Pokuaa Owusu-Acheaw, lieutenant governor’s chief of staff

Andy Parker, assistant to the governor’s chief of staff

Signe Pringle, deputy secretary of commerce

David Richardson, member of the Maryland Port Commission and head of federal affairs for Southwest Airlines

Tom Riford, assistant secretary of commerce for marketing, tourism and the arts

Matt Verghese, governor’s federal director

Larry Walker, executive director, Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives

Manny Walsh, governor’s Board of Public Works executive

Paul Wiedefeld, secretary of transportation

Portia Wu, labor secretary

Paula Yocum, chief financial officer of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency

Here are business executives and others who visited the tent:

Michael Arrington, CEO of Capitol Connections, a lobbying and government relations firm

Derick Ausby, co-founder of Start a Home, a nonprofit that promotes home ownership in Baltimore

Eddie C. Brown, philanthropist and founder of Brown Capital Management

Robert T. Brown, president of the Maryland Watermen’s Association

Jeff Buddle, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maryland

Steven Carter, Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission

Joseph “Max” Curran, partner in the Venable law firm

Sheila Dixon, former Baltimore mayor, now with the Maryland Minority Contractors Association

Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Association

Mike Font, president and founder New Harbor Development, which focuses on affordable housing

Former Gov. Parris N. Glendening

Drew Hawkins, president and founder of Ed You Core, which promotes financial literacy among athletes and entertainers

Dustin Jeter

Christine Madigan, interim president of Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit focused on affordable housing

Zach McDaniels, guest of the governor

Ram Mohan Konda, guest of the lieutenant governor

Willy Moore, president of Southway Builders

Joy Moore, the governor’s mother

Jeff Newman, president and CEO of the Maryland 5 Star Event Committee

Paul Nolan, vice president of tax, government affairs and strategic real estate for McCormick

Terri Roberts, vice president of Onsite Retailers, a company that runs shops at airports

Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria, guest of the lieutenant governor

Dr. Herman Singh, guest of the lieutenant governor

Dana Stebbins, president of Cornelius Group, a consulting and management firm

Dr. Manbir Takhar, guest of the lieutenant governor

Mark Anthony Thomas, CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee

Chuck Tildon, vice president of external affairs, University of Maryland Medical System

Stanley Tucker, president and CEO of Meridian Management Group, an asset management company that manages two state financing funds in the Department of Commerce

John T. Willis, a former Maryland secretary of state and guest of the governor

The state tent was not open to the public or the press, but some of the listed guests were spotted coming and going. And some guests not on the list were also seen, including Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., current Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake.

The $200,000 cost of the state tent was spread across multiple state departments, including commerce, transportation, natural resources, agriculture, housing and community development, and the state lottery.