On a cool and rainy day of racing at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, several dozen spectators stayed dry and warm and fed courtesy of Maryland taxpayers who footed a $200,000 bill for a hospitality tent during the Preakness Stakes.

For years, the state government has sponsored a trackside tent, where the invited crowd includes past and present politicians, state officials and business leaders — and the 149th Preakness was no different.

The tent is off-limits to the public, though The Baltimore Banner was briefly allowed inside to interview Gov. Wes Moore. The tent was crowded with folks sipping drinks, posing for photos and watching the races — and perhaps making political or business deals.

Here’s highlights of who got an invite to join Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and their spouses in the state tent.

State government officials

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters inside the state government tent at the 149th Preakness Stakes. Taxpayers footed the $200,000 cost of the tent. (Pamela Wood)

White House and federal officials

Politicians

Business and nonprofit leaders

Staff to the governor and lieutenant governor

Family, friends and others

Pamela Wood

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Pamela Wood

Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government.

