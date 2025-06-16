Maryland’s secretary of human services, Rafael López, is facing a charge of driving under the influence in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, according to court records.

A police officer wrote in a report that he saw a Honda CRV make a left turn from Constitution Avenue onto Louisiana Avenue on Jan. 18, and suspected the Honda had gone through a red light. As the officer followed the Honda, he saw the driver swerve out of the lane and then remain stopped at a light for at least 10 seconds after it turned green.

When the officer stopped the Honda, the driver, identified as López, had “red, watery eyes” and his face was “flush.” The officer wrote that he “detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

López told the officer that he had been drinking earlier in the day. The officer performed some field sobriety tests, but not all of them because López was wearing a walking boot for a broken foot.

The officer administered a breath test to López that resulted in a blood-alcohol content reading of .097, according to the report.

López was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle while impaired.

The charges were first reported by Fox45.

López, in a statement, said that he reported the charges and was immediately placed on administrative leave. He had been planning to take leave for an already-scheduled medical procedure.

“I have taken the appropriate corrective measures and appreciate the support I have received from my family, friends, and colleagues,” López said in his statement.

López’s attorney, Jason Kalafat, could not immediately be reached on Monday for comment

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, was asked Friday about López’s arrest.

“The secretary has taken full accountability and responsibility for his actions,” Moore said, without elaborating.

López runs the state Department of Human Services, which administers a range of programs to support vulnerable Marylanders, including food, cash and energy assistance; foster care; and child support.

López has a court date scheduled for August.

Baltimore Banner reporter Brenda Wintrode contributed to this article.