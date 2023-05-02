Read the results of the Goucher College poll of Maryland residents

Published on: May 02, 2023 5:30 AM EDT

A Maryland Flag waves in the wind.
A Maryland Flag waves in the wind. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Goucher College Poll, in partnership with The Baltimore Banner, surveyed Maryland residents about their thoughts on Gov. Wes Moore, the state of the state, recreational cannabis use and more.

The survey of 800 Maryland adults was conducted by landline and cellphone from April 18 to April 23, 2023. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The poll was funded and co-sponsored by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College and The Baltimore Banner.

Read the poll cross tabulations here.

