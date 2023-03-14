Roy McGrath, who was once chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, remains missing on Tuesday, one day after he skipped out on his federal criminal trial.

Here’s what we know about what’s going on.

Who is Roy McGrath?

McGrath spent 11 weeks as the then-governor’s chief of staff in 2020. He resigned under pressure after it was reported that he received a generous “severance” payout from another state agency when he left to join Hogan’s team in the State House.

Before taking the position as Hogan’s chief of staff, McGrath had been the director of the Maryland Environmental Service since 2016. The Maryland Environmental Service is an independent state agency that carries out environmental and public works projects primarily for other state agencies and local governments.

Before that, McGrath held lesser roles at the State House in the Hogan administration and worked for many years at a trade association for drugstores.

What charges is he facing?

In federal court, McGrath is facing five counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft and one count of falsifying a document. On Monday, he was scheduled to attend a hearing followed by jury selection for his trial.

The charges are related to McGrath’s severance payment and other alleged conduct at the environmental service and in the governor’s office. In an indictment, prosecutors allege he ran a scheme to enrich himself personally by defrauding the government.

He’s alleged to have used environmental service money to pay a personal pledge to an Eastern Shore art museum, improperly had the environmental service pay for a leadership course at Harvard University, misled environmental service employees to pay him severance, claimed on his time cards that he was working when he was really on vacation and faked a memo that purported to show that Hogan approved of the severance payment of one year’s salary, which was more than $233,000.

If found guilty on all counts, he faces a potential of decades in prison.

In a related case, McGrath is awaiting trial in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on multiple charges of misconduct in office and wiretapping, after he allegedly recorded conversations with the governor and other top officials without their knowledge. That trial is scheduled for July.

Who is looking for McGrath?

After U.S. District Court Judge Deborah L. Boardman issued an arrest warrant on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service became responsible for searching for McGrath.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The Marshals Service declared McGrath to be a fugitive. As of Tuesday morning, however, they still had not located him.

A neighbor said multiple police cars had arrived later Tuesday morning to the street where McGrath lives. Photos shared by the neighbor showed officers in plain clothes standing outside the home.

McGrath’s attorney, Joseph Murtha, said at midday Tuesday that he was aware that law enforcement would check the McGrath home periodically.

Murtha said he still hadn’t heard from McGrath or McGrath’s wife. “Unfortunately, no updates from anyone,” he said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy to McGrath’s home in Naples, Florida, on Monday morning for a well-being check, but did not find him there.

Does McGrath have a passport?

He should not have a passport.

Back in fall 2021 after McGrath was charged, the court ordered that he could be free while awaiting trial. He was required to turn over his passport and wasn’t allowed to get a new one.

McGrath also was not allowed to have a gun, and his wife was required to turn over a firearm she owned.

Could he have gotten on a plane?

It’s possible that McGrath boarded a domestic flight; in fact, he was expected to fly from Florida to Maryland on Sunday night.

The conditions of his pretrial release included that he was allowed to travel to Florida and Maryland, as well as any place approved by the government.

Boarding an international flight would be unlikely, given that he’s not supposed to have a passport.

What about his wife?

Murtha, the attorney, said on Monday that neither McGrath nor his wife had answered his calls and texts that day.

Does he have money?

It’s hard to know how much money McGrath has. But he was making more than $200,000 per year for multiple years.

It’s not known if he had any employment after he resigned from the governor’s office.

In Maryland, McGrath lived in a house in a golf course community in Edgewater that he sold for more than $1 million after he was charged.