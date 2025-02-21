Baltimore Democrats nominated Sean Stinnett, the local party leader’s husband, to fill a House of Delegates vacancy created last month.

Stinnett’s nomination to fill the open delegate seat in the 41st District will be forwarded to Gov. Wes Moore, who has 15 days to act. If approved, Stinnett will fill former Del. Dalya Attar’s seat. Attar was appointed to the Senate last month after former Sen. Jill P. Carter resigned.

Stinnett is married to Tammy Stinnett, the chair of the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee and the longest-tenured employee at Harris Jones & Malone, a high-powered lobbying firm. Tammy Stinnett was one of five “yes” votes on her husband’s nomination.

A panel of key Democrats from the 41st District, which is made up of neighborhoods in Southwest, West and Northwest Baltimore, heard Thursday night from a handful of people seeking the party’s nomination for the open seat.

Billed as candidate interviews and streamed on Facebook, each person was asked about their plans for improving education outcomes, what capital improvement projects they would pursue, how they would address the state’s $3 billion budget shortfall and if they were committed to social justice policies.

Sean Stinnett said he would prioritize maintaining school funding and seek community input on bond projects. As for the state’s budget woes, he said he would have to figure out which programs should be spared as the state looks to cut spending, but that he would rely on the Appropriations Committee.

An employee of the Office of State Procurement, Sean Stinnett said he is already working to advance racial and social justice causes. He is a liaison for minority- and veteran-owned small businesses and would follow the lead of Gov. Moore in making sure they got a fair shake at government contracts.

“He’s very pro, as far as when the terms come to Black businesses, women-owned businesses, and so forth,” Sean Stinnett said of Moore.

In addition to his work for the state, Stinnett is president of the West Arlington Community Association (his neighborhood), vice president of the Northwest Community Relations Council and helps to run various youth organizations.

One other notable Baltimore politico also sought the nomination: Chezia Cager, a former chief of staff to Mayor Brandon Scott. Scott asked Cager to step down from the post in May 2023, after less than six full months on the job. She remained on the city payroll as a “special advisor.”

Cager received one vote in her favor, from noted community activist Dayvon Love.