A former aide to a state senator was granted probation before judgement Wednesday in a case of an alleged theft of $20,000 in scholarship money that she routed to herself.

Esther Dikongue had worked for state Sen. William C. Smith Jr. until 2023. Smith, like all state lawmakers, had a pool of scholarship money to award to college students and enlisted the help of a committee to select recipients, prosecutors said.

Dikongue, prosecutors alleged, used her position and access to the senator’s email account to award herself $10,000 while she was working for the senator, and another $10,000 after she no longer worked for him.

Dikongue had previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft.

During a sentencing hearing in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Judge Stacy W. McCormack made clear that she would not easily grant a request from Dikongue to convert the guilty plea to a probation before judgement.

McCormack gave Dikongue a choice: No jail time with the opportunity to seek a probation before judgement later, or serve four weekends in jail and be granted probation before judgement immediately.

Dikongue, after conferring with her attorney, told the judge: “I’ll take the jail.”

She already agreed to pay $20,000 in restitution, and brought a money order to court on Wednesday.

Dikongue apologized for her actions.

“It was poor judgement on my part,” she said.

Her attorney, Thomas Maronick Jr., referenced family issues that weighed on Dikongue, but did not elaborate.

Maronick said Dikongue has since graduated from college and hopes for a career in international relations, but is currently working at a hotel front desk. Removing the guilty conviction from her record will help Dikongue’s employment prospects, he said.

Stephanie Haddad, an attorney with the Office of the State Prosecutor, acknowledged challenges in Dikongue’s life, but said it’s important that legislative staffers can be trusted to help lawmakers serve the public.

Dikongue “abused the trust” as she used her position to carry out the scholarship scheme, Haddad said.