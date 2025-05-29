Police are investigating a break-in at the state Department of Health headquarters building at State Center in Baltimore — the second intrusion in less than a year.

Maryland Capitol Police responded to a reported break-in at the Herbert R. O’Conor State Office Building at 201 W. Preston St. on Thursday, according to the state Department of General Services, which owns and manages state buildings.

While police are “actively investigating” the incident, leaders of the health department and general services “are working together to evaluate and implement additional security measures and protocol to ensure the continued safety of employees,” Eric Solomon, a general services spokesperson, wrote in an email.

Memos sent to workers in the buildings and obtained by The Baltimore Banner indicate that some desks were searched, and employees were directed to tell their supervisors about any missing items.

The health building also was targeted last November by a bomb threat and second-degree burglary, officials confirmed.

Following that incident, police stepped up their foot patrols around the State Center complex, added cameras and improved lighting, among other measures.

Police turned to the FBI for assistance investigating the bomb threat. The FBI determined it most likely was a hoax that originated from outside of the country, according to Solomon.

As for the November break-in, police have not identified any suspects, Solomon said.

The health department building has also been among the old government buildings where the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease was found in the water system. It was closed briefly last fall for the pipes to be flushed.

State Center is an aging complex of government buildings that has been considered for redevelopment for years.

Last fall, the state made a $58.5 million payout to a developer who had been chosen to rebuild the site and sued after then-Gov. Larry Hogan canceled the deal. Hogan had intended to give the land to the City of Baltimore, but current Gov. Wes Moore has said all options are on the table for the property.

The state has gradually been moving state employees out of State Center buildings to other locations, including downtown.