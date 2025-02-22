Gov. Wes Moore, along with a bipartisan group of governors from across the country, attended a White House luncheon Friday hosted by President Donald Trump, where the Republican verbally clashed with another governor, according to White House pool reports.

Moore went to a similar governors’ luncheon hosted by President Joe Biden last year.

Near the end of Trump’s nearly one-hour speech, he singled out Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, over whether she’d comply with his executive order to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Then, he threatened to withhold her state’s federal funding when she said she would follow state and federal law.

”Good, I’ll see you in court,” Trump said. “I look forward to that. That should be a really easy one. And enjoy your life after, governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He then said all states must comply with Title IX, a federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in schools.

Moore’s public schedule for Friday said he was attending the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. but did not list what could have been the Democrat’s first stop at the White House since Trump’s second term started.

Moore’s office did not respond with a comment about his attendance at the luncheon or Trump’s exchange with Mills.

During his first term, Moore has signaled strong support for the LGBTOIA+ community.

In 2023, Moore signed an executive order protecting gender-affirming health care and later signed the Trans Health Equity Act into law. He officially proclaimed June as Pride Month and was the first governor in Maryland’s history to establish a Transgender Day of Visibility, according to news releases.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I want everyone in our LGBTQIA+ community to know that they deserve to be seen for who they are, and our administration will stand with them in the fight for equality and equity,” Moore said in a June 2023 statement.

Earlier this week, Trump named Moore, along with a bipartisan cohort, to serve on the Council of Governors, a contingent within the National Governor’s Association responsible for federal-state relations, among other responsibilities. The president appoints this delegation to two-year terms.

At the top of the president’s wide-ranging remarks during the luncheon, which touched on immigration, the war in Ukraine, criticism of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, his cabinet picks and his poll numbers, Trump welcomed his guests and extended a gesture of future cooperation.

He also told the governors “anything I can do, I’m here. I’m here for you. And we can, we can do a lot.”

“You’re amazing people,” the president said. “Even the Democrats are amazing people, some of you.”