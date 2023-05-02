U.S. Senate race: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the fence?

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin announced on Monday that he won’t seek re-election in 2024, creating a rare open seat that’s likely to be competitive.

Here’s where potential candidates stand — those who are in, who are considering and at least one popular Marylander who is firmly in the “not running” camp.

Democrats

Will Jawando: The Montgomery County Councilman was first out of the gates, launching his candidacy the day after Cardin announced his plans. In a video posted online, Jawando talked about “the big lie” that “pits neighbors against neighbors” and sows division. He talks about his efforts to improve affordable housing and “take on racial injustice” on the Montgomery council.

Angela Alsobrooks: The second-term Prince George’s County executive is well-regarded within the Democratic Party. She looked at running for governor last year and opted out, instead endorsing Gov. Wes Moore and boosting his campaign in her voter-rich county.

Jamie Raskin: The congressman’s profile has risen in recent years, as he played a key role in impeachment proceedings against then-President Donald J. Trump and risen into House leadership. He’s also publicly grieved the death of his son to suicide and just completed treatment for lymphoma. His seat in Congress representing parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties is one of the most Democratic-leaning districts in the country, according to the Cook Political Report, and he’d have to give up all-but-certain reelection to go for the Senate.

David Trone: The congressman from Montgomery County has deep pockets to fund a campaign. Shortly after Cardin’s announcement, reporters asked Trone whether he’d run, and he demurred and said he’d have more to say in the future. Trone, who fought hard and spent a lot of money to win his seat in Congress, would have to weigh his odds of keeping his current seat — a competitive district that includes Western Maryland — versus his odds of winning the Senate seat.

Johnny Olszewski Jr.: The Baltimore County executive, now in his second term, is the only potential candidate from the Baltimore region so far. He’s got two more years left in his term as executive and was believed to be looking at running for Congress, should U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger retire. But now that Cardin is retiring, Olszewski could give consideration to a Senate run.

Jerome Segal: The socialist philosopher and frequent candidate also quickly announced his campaign. He ran in the Democratic primary for Senate in 2018 against Cardin and several others, getting just 3.4% of the vote. And then he ran for governor last year and finished second-to-last among 10 Democrats in the primary.

Republicans

Larry Hogan: The former governor has been courted to run for Senate, but has said repeatedly that he’s not interested. After opting out of a run for president as a Republican, however, Hogan hasn’t announced what his next steps will be in politics.

Independents

Cal Ripken Jr.: The Orioles legend’s name has been floated periodically as a candidate for various offices, but the Ironman said through a spokesman that he’s flattered but not interested. “No politics for Cal,” said spokesman John Maroon.

This article will be updated.