Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is proposing mid-year cuts to eliminate nearly $150 million worth of planned spending as financial pressures mount on the state budget.

The cuts are necessary, according to Moore’s team, to keep the state’s $63 billion budget in balance.

The cuts span nearly all of state government, from disaster recovery to neighborhood revitalization programs to local law enforcement grants and funding for local health departments.

While the governor proposes the state budget and it is approved by state lawmakers, the governor can request limited mid-year changes by going through the Board of Public Works, a three-member panel that has the final say on state contracts and spending. The governor is one of three members of the board.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The maximum cut allowed is 25% to any program or department, and the vote is scheduled for next week.

The last time a Maryland governor put forward mid-year cuts was in 2020 during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic that initially put a strain on state resources. Then-Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, proposed $672 million in cuts, and settled on $413 million cuts approved by the Board of Public Works.

In a column published in The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday morning, Moore described the plan as one that will make “targeted and strategic spending cuts and grow our economy while simultaneously protecting the programs and projects that Marylanders care about most.”

Moore also wrote in that column that he planned to increasing funding for health care and child care, but the governor’s office has yet to offer details on that pledge.

There are two other members of the Board of Public Works: Treasurer Dereck Davis, who declined to comment through a spokesperson, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both are Democrats.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Democratic governor is currently in Idaho for the Sun Valley Conference, an event dubbed as “billionaires summer camp,” where he is doing political work. The governor is conducting business for the Democratic Governors Association and, as a surrogate for President Joe Biden’s re-election effort, he’s likely working to bolster the prospects of the struggling campaign.

Treasurer Dereck Davis, Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman are the three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works who will vote next week on budget cuts. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The state’s financial situation has become an increasing concern for officials, with long-term projections showing there is not enough money coming in from taxes and other sources to pay for government programs.

The current state budget year just started on July 1, and it includes a variety of tax and fee increases that lawmakers added to Moore’s initial proposal — after he boasted in his proposal that he closed a modest budget gap without any fee and tax increases, instead relying on targeted cuts that he called “re-basing” of funding levels. Moore signed off on the revised proposal.

Maryland’s budget is required to be balanced each year, and governors and the General Assembly have often shuffled money around to fulfill that requirement. But the long-term budget pictures shows the gap widening each year, under pressures such as the ambitious and expensive Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a multi-year program to improve public schools.

By 2028, the shortfall could grow to $3 billion if no actions are taken, according to a recent government report.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Del. Jason Buckel, the Republican minority leader in the House of Delegates, said that at first blush, the governor’s proposal appears to be a responsible way to address short-term budget concerns. “The cuts seem to be reasonably balanced across the state and across the programs,” said Buckel, who represents Allegany County.

But $150 million, while a lot of money to most Marylanders, represents just a fraction of the state’s overall $63 billion budget. Broader, more difficult conversations will be necessary to figure out a solution to the long-term budget woes, Buckel said.

“At some point in time, you have to take actions which show you’re serious about fiscal sanity,” Buckel said. “This is somewhat of a step in the right direction, but it’s not going to solve the problems of how we will possibly pay for the Blueprint as currently phased in” and mass transit projects like Baltimore’s proposed Red Line.

Maryland’s state government has retained the top rating on its bonds, which allows the state to borrow money for big projects at the lowest interest rates. But one of the ratings agencies, Moody’s ratings, downgraded the outlook on Maryland’s bonds from “stable” to “negative,” noting the mounting financial pressures.

Moody’s expressed caution about the state using budget reserves to help close the “expected structural imbalance.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“The negative outlook incorporates difficulties Maryland will face to achieve balanced financial operations in coming years without sacrificing service delivery goals or adding to the weight of the state government’s burden on individual and corporate taxpayers,” Moody’s wrote in its most recent report in May.

This is a developing story.