Gov. Wes Moore will pardon 175,000 cannabis-related convictions Monday, nullifying guilty verdicts decided when carrying small amounts of the drug or paraphernalia was illegal.

The Democratic governor plans to sign an executive order during a State House ceremony, granting clemency to people convicted in Maryland.

Details about the pardons will be unveiled Monday. Those include how many people will be pardoned and how far back those convictions go — some of which could be decades.

Lingering convictions can keep people from securing housing; getting a job, a professional license and public benefits; or furthering their education.

The Moore-Miller administration’s decision comes less than two years after more than two-thirds of voters approved a ballot referendum legalizing small amounts of adult-use cannabis for people 21 and older and more than one year after state lawmakers crafted a licensing structure that prioritizes applicants who have lived or gone to school in places that were overpoliced during cannabis prohibition.

Moore’s actions follow the lead of governors and local officials across the country who have begun pardoning certain cannabis convictions. President Joe Biden in 2022 announced he’d pardon thousands convicted of federal cannabis possession charges and asked local officials to follow his lead.

A state pardon does not clear a public court record. Only an expungement by the judicial branch can wipe someone’s conviction history, but state expungement laws that were expanded in 2022 tasked the judicial branch with automatically wiping hundreds of thousands of cannabis convictions when possession was the only crime.

The law also made pathways to expungement when the charge was one of many and allowed people incarcerated on simple possession charges to petition for resentencing and release.

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, applauded Moore’s decision, noting the pardons build on other efforts to ease the lives of people with minor convictions on their records.

”We celebrate this historic and impactful action by the Governor and recognize the continued work ahead — in partnership with the legislature and governor — to reduce the long-term impact of criminal convictions,” Wilkins, a Montgomery County Democrat, said in a statement. That work includes expanding expungements and making them automatic, preventing employers from asking potential hires about criminal convictions, reducing the number of people in jail or prison, and making the justice system more equitable.

Last year, state lawmakers created a business license framework intended to prioritize what they dubbed “social equity” applicants and designed a tax revenue distribution plan to benefit communities harmed by cannabis prohibition. Maryland’s adult-use cannabis market opened on July 1, 2023.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration picked the first round of lottery winners eligible for conditional business licenses in March. State officials are vetting the applicants’ business arrangements to ensure the social equity entrepreneurs maintain majority ownership of the business.

Maryland law limits the number of licenses issued and restricts who can apply for one. The state made history by prioritizing its first license round for social equity applicants.

These applicants must have lived or have gone to school in areas with an above-average number of cannabis convictions or have attended a state college or university where a significant percentage of students received Pell Grants. The state used court data to produce a list of ZIP codes, and applicants had to prove they qualified.

Nearly two-thirds of those ZIP codes were in three jurisdictions: Baltimore, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.

Tax revenues collected from adult-use sales will first go to pay for the state’s regulation of the market and then be distributed proportionally to communities harmed by cannabis prohibition. A state survey showed overwhelming public support for distributing tax revenue to neighborhoods harmed by the war on drugs.

This article will be updated.