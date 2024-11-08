Gov. Wes Moore on Friday outlined a plan for the state to protect the interests of Marylanders under the incoming Trump administration.

During a cabinet meeting at the State House, the first-term Democrat laid out guiding principles but no specific details on how he’ll run state government and push his own policy agenda forward.

“We will vigorously defend the interests of all Marylanders, and we are ready to push back on this new administration when necessary,” Moore said. “But, and important, where we can find common ground we will, not only as a matter of principle, but as a responsibility to the people who we represent.”

Moore, along with other Democratic governors, campaigned hard for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president. When she lost resoundingly after what was considered a neck-and-neck campaign, Moore pledged to work with both the outgoing and incoming administrations.

“I know this is a result that the majority of Marylanders did not vote for,” Moore said of the deep-blue state. “But I do want to be clear, this is the result that this administration is prepared for.”

Moore, who has been mentioned as a prospective presidential candidate since his 2022 election, is the latest Maryland leader to weigh in on the path forward under a Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has already threatened the hard-fought victories won by Maryland Democrats, such as the relocation of the FBI’s headquarters to Greenbelt, and said he would “terminate” future funding promised by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and clean energy legislation.

Between Trump’s statements and ideas floated in Project 2025, a conservative agenda written by his allies, Democratic lawmakers have reason to be concerned about the unique and detrimental effect that those plans could have on Maryland. Leaders also question whether Trump and a possible Republican-led Congress will uphold Biden’s promise to fully fund the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild.

The federal government is the state’s biggest employer, and Moore said these essential employees that form the bedrock of Maryland’s economy must be “front of mind” in their plans. Trump has said he’ll revisit laws protecting federal workers from being fired more easily, and consider relocating federal workers away from the region.

Starting in February, Moore said, he asked his chief of staff and advisers to examine what a Trump victory could mean for Maryland. His team “pressure-tested countless scenarios,” he said.

“Our cabinet meeting today will center on how we can turn months of planning into a clear strategy that can be operationalized and executed,” he told his cabinet and top advisers.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore outlines a plan for the state to protect the interests of Maryland under the incoming Trump administration. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Sen. Steve Hershey, the Senate minority leader, praised Moore’s commitment to “find common ground” with the incoming administration.

“We are also committed to helping our Democratic colleagues navigate this relationship for the benefit of all Marylanders,” Hershey, the Eastern Shore Republican, said in a statement.”

Four principles of Moore’s path forward

Four guideposts anchor Moore’s plan: continue delivering basic services, defend Marylanders’ constitutional rights, grow the economy and restore faith in public servants, institutions and democracy.

“Whether talking about health care or education or other key priorities, this administration will continue to demonstrate exactly what good governance looks like,” he said.

Moore harkened back to the oath he took to uphold the U.S. and Maryland constitutions — an oath he said he takes very seriously, and now includes a person’s right to reproductive freedom.

“That right will be honored and respected in the state of Maryland and we’ll continue to work together to stand up for the basic rights of all Maryland,” he said.

The state will continue to move forward with plans to drive economic growth, make responsible investments and create opportunities for citizens. The state needs “a balance sheet that actually matches our aspirations,” he said. Maryland lawmakers will face tough budgetary choices as a looming structural deficit and a slow-growing economy overshadow the coming legislative session.

In his fourth guiding principle, Moore emphasized the need to build trust between leaders and people they serve.

“We need to ensure that the public understands that they have a government and is actively listening to them,” he said. “Regardless of which political party may happen to belong to.”

Dozens of cabinet secretaries from state departments in charge of Maryland’s military, environmental protection, housing, cybersecurity, budget, commerce, transportation, labor and public health sat at tables covered with black cloths in the Governor’s Reception Room in the state Capitol building.

Moore said the regularly scheduled cabinet meeting was intentionally held at the State House in Annapolis because it is the site of the nation’s first peaceful transfer of power. Gen. George Washington resigned his military commission on the first floor of the building in 1783. Moore said that foundational moment of American democracy is like a family heirloom and must be protected and handed down to the next generation.