Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is tapping a former high-ranking Army officer who commanded Fort George G. Meade to be the state’s next secretary of veterans and military families.

Retired Col. Ed Rothstein spent more than three decades in the Army, including serving as garrison commander of Fort Meade from 2011 through 2013.

Since retiring from the military, Rothstein has worked in economic development and has served as a Republican member of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners since 2018.

“Ed’s track record as a distinguished Army veteran and a devoted public servant demonstrates his commitment to live mission first, people always,” Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday.

Rothstein will fill a vacancy that was created in May, when Tony Woods left the secretary’s position to work in the private sector at a technology startup.

Tony Woods stepped down as the state secretary of veterans and military families in May. (Pamela Wood)

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Rothstein said it is a “humbling privilege” to follow in the footsteps of Woods and prior secretaries George Owings III and Edward Chow Jr.

“Maintaining their priorities provides a strong foundation for the work ahead,” he said.

Rothstein plans to start as acting secretary on Aug. 1, and would face a confirmation vote in the Maryland Senate when the General Assembly is next in session.

Rothstein has 16 months remaining in his term as commissioner; the county said information would be forthcoming about the process to replace him.

Five cabinet secretaries have departed the Moore administration so far this year. The others: Paul Wiedefeld, who announced last week that he’s leaving as transportation secretary at the end of the month; Kevin Anderson, the commerce secretary who was moved into an advisory role in January; Laura Herrera Scott, who resigned as health secretary in February; and Vincent Schiraldi, who was juvenile services secretary until last month.

Schiraldi and Moore have given differing accounts of the terms of Schiraldi’s departure.