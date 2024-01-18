It’s been one year since Wes Moore was inaugurated the 63rd governor of Maryland, and made history as the first Black person to hold the office.
The Democrat has had a year of ups and downs, from his historic Inauguration Day to a winning legislative session, through drawn out negotiations with the Orioles to helping Maryland land the future F.B.I. headquarters.
On the anniversary of his historic swearing-in ceremony, let’s look back at Moore’s freshman year in office through the lenses of Baltimore Banner journalists.
January
On Jan. 18, 2023, Moore was sworn in on a Bible once owned by Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass on the front steps of Maryland’s State House in Annapolis. Thousands from across the state and beyond came to watch, including Moore-family friend and former Maryland journalist Oprah Winfrey and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Thousands of people packed the Baltimore Convention Center to celebrate the new governor, as well as Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.
February
Moore kicked off February with his first State of the State address before both chambers of the General Assembly. He told lawmakers he wanted Maryland to be a state full of people that wish to serve, whether it be in their community or by joining the ranks of his government.
The governor introduced 10 pieces of legislation, including creating a service year option for high school graduates, and got most of what he wanted passed by lawmakers.
March
In March, he toured the The Battery development around the Atlanta Braves stadium with Orioles CEO John Angelos, and then went on to spend time at spring training in Sarasota — beginning negotiations on an Orioles lease at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
He also continued his push for legislation in Annapolis, and worked to get his cabinet secretaries confirmed. And Moore enjoyed a perk of the job: Shooting hoops on the court at the University of Maryland, College Park with his son, James.
April
A few days before the end of the legislative session, Moore appointed Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead to lead the state’s military reserve forces and Paul Monteiro, to lead the Department of Service and Civic Innovation, a new state agency Moore created.
Orioles’ opening day found Moore behind the bar at the iconic Pickles Pub, handing out beers, and even chugging them, with his fellow birds fans. Later, he threw out the first pitch with his two children.
May
Moore signed hundreds of bills into law, including the Trans Equity Health Act, expanding Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming procedures, following up on his earlier celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility.
As the governor hit 100 days in office, The Baltimore Banner published the first poll gauging Moore’s approval, which rested at 53% approval, with 26% disapproving of his job performance and 20% unsure.
June
Moore re-launched planning efforts for the Red Line, a proposed east-west transit route in Baltimore, on a hot summer afternoon, saying “the stars are aligned” for the project. He also celebrated Juneteenth and marked one year of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.
July
July opened with one of the worst episodes of gun violence in Maryland history: 30 people, mostly teens and young adults, shot in the Brooklyn neighborhood, with two dying. Two days after, Moore visited the neighborhood and promised to help address community safety concerns.
The governor also traveled out of state, raising money for Democratic governors at “billionaire summer camp” and giving a graduation speech in Jamaica. And as Orioles lease talks continued, he made a guest appearance as “Governor Splash” in the Bird Bath zone at Camden Yards.
August
Moore forewarned county officials at the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference of tough budget decisions ahead for the state as expenses threatened to outpace revenues.
Ever the sports fan and former college football player, the governor took in a preseason Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens game at FedEx Field. He’s continued to attend multiple games for both teams.
September
There were fun and games at the Maryland State Fair, but more people remember when an announcement flashed on the video board at Camden Yards, proclaiming that the state and the Orioles reached a 30-year deal to keep the team playing in Baltimore. Moore was shown celebrating alongside Angelos — though it became clear the next day that the deal was not a formal lease, but rather a non-binding memorandum of understanding. Moore has maintained it was a key progress point in lease negotiations.
October
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks earned Moore’s endorsement in October for her campaign to win U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s seat. Over in Baltimore, Moore gathered with high-powered Maryland politicians in support of MCB Real Estate Co-founder David Bramble’s plans to remake Baltimore’s Harborplace with residential high rises, an amphitheater and retail space — and maybe even a gondola.
November
Moore flexed his political muscles, campaigning for state legislative candidates in Virginia — and most of them won. He also celebrated the federal government’s decision to build a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt and saw his ally Ken Ulman named chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party.
December
Finally, finally: Moore’s team and the Baltimore Orioles reached — and signed — a new lease agreement to keep the ballclub at Camden Yards, just ahead of an end-of-year deadline. The Oriole Bird was there, but Angelos was not.
And the state’s tough financial picture began to come in closer view, with Moore’s Department of Transportation proposing more than $3 billion in cuts over the next six years to highway and transit projects.
January 2024
Moore enters his second year in office, continuing to promise to “win the decade” and to “leave no one behind.” He managed to close the budget gap without tax hikes and has proposed a series of bills including measures aimed at helping military families, boosting housing availability and creating a gun safety center. He promises to be an “active” part of discussions to address juvenile crime.