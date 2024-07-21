With President Joe Biden announcing Sunday that he won’t run for re-election after all, all eyes are turning to the next generation of Democrats, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

For more than a year, Moore has been one of Biden’s most stalwart surrogates, serving on a national advisory board for the campaign. He’s raised money for the Biden-Harris campaign, made on-the-ground campaign stops in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina and done the rounds of TV political talk shows.

As recently as Friday, Moore was on the radio in Washington, D.C., declaring his “unwavering” support for Biden and noting that polling was still close with plenty of time to go before the November election.

Moore has diligently stayed on his pro-Biden message, even as other Democrats ramped up pressure on Biden to consider dropping out — and as the governor’s name was floated among those who might have a shot on a Biden-less ticket.

Moore couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Sunday afternoon, as Biden announced his withdrawal from the race in a letter posted online.

Then-candidate Wes Moore, left, cheers with President Joe Biden at a campaign event at Bowie State University the night before the general election in 2022. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Most speculative conversations about who would replace Biden as the Democratic presidential candidates have focused on Vice President Kamala Harris as the obvious top choice. Some top Maryland Democrats have insisted that Harris is the only choice, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Baltimore.

Biden offered a full endorsement of Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee, writing on Sunday that picking her as his vice presidential running mate in 2020 was the best decision he’s made.

“I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote on social media.

Even with Harris at the top of the list, other names have been mentioned in recent days and weeks, including governors — and including Moore.

Moore’s name has often come up far down the list, behind the likes of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. But he’s in the conversation.

Polls have rarely included Moore’s name, though Politico reported on one poll that focused on Moore among four who tested well in battleground states, along with Shapiro, Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

The matter of picking a new Democratic presidential nominee will be settled in the coming weeks, no later than the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that opens on Aug. 19. As of Sunday, it remained unclear whether Democrats might find a way to settle on a nominee before the convention, or whether it would be open to debates and votes in Chicago.

Even if Moore isn’t in the running for president in 2024, some view him as a potential vice presidential candidate, among the same group of contenders. He’s also been mentioned as a possible contender in 2028 or 2032.

If Harris becomes the nominee, would Moore play the same role for her that he has been for Biden? Would shoving aside his own ambitions now help him later on? Those questions will start to be answered in the coming days.

Gov. Wes Moore and President Joe Biden walk out of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Headquarters in Dundalk for a press conference about the Key Bridge in April. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Moore’s name is being bandied about in national political circles even as he remains a relative newcomer to politics. And the talk started even before he became governor.

Back in 2022, before he became governor, Moore brushed off suggestions that he could have a meteoric rise like former President Barack Obama.

“I’m very excited about being Maryland’s next governor,” Moore told The Baltimore Banner in 2022. “I’m very excited about what I think this next decade is going to hold for the state of Maryland. I think the the whole country is going to watch Maryland move fast. And that’s very, very exciting to me.”

Governor of Maryland is Moore’s first position in politics, after he handily defeated Republican Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-supporting election denier, in 2022.

On his first full day in office, Moore released state funds for training medical providers in abortion care that had been frozen by his Republican predecessor, Larry Hogan, winning praise from his Democratic colleagues.

More recently, he gained national attention for pardoning more than 175,000 convictions of cannabis possession and paraphernalia possession.

Moore had success with a modest legislative agenda during his first two General Assembly sessions, winning approval for a paid service program for young adults, some reforms to housing laws and an acceleration of a planned increase to the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Vice President Kamala Harris greets Wes Moore, then a candidate for governor, at a Baltimore rally in 2022. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Moore pledged to refill the ranks of state government workers following the tenure of Hogan, who left many positions unfilled. But Moore acknowledged his initial promise to fill half of the estimated 10,000 vacancies in his first 12 months was too ambitious.

Following the collapse of Baltimore’s Key Bridge in March, Moore has been on a campaign to get full federal funding for a replacement — a promise Biden made that Congress has yet to fulfill.

In the months ahead, Moore and lawmakers will face tough decisions about the state’s budget, with forecasts showing the state’s revenue isn’t keeping up with its planned expenses. The governor has said he has a “high bar” for new taxes, but agreed to some modest fee and tax increases that lawmakers put forward this year.

Just this past week, Moore led the way in slicing nearly $150 million out of the $63 billion state budget, in order to move the money to cover rising enrollments in the Medicaid health insurance program and a child care assistance program.

Immediately before launching his campaign for governor, Moore served as executive director of the Robin Hood Foundation, a New York-based anti-poverty nonprofit organization. He also founded BridgEdU, a Baltimore-based company that guided first-generation college students, that closed after five years. His experience also includes several years in investment banking and a year in the U.S. Department of State as a White House fellow. He’s a Rhodes Scholar and served as a U.S. Army captain in Afghanistan.

Baltimore Banner reporter Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this report.