Gov. Wes Moore is coming to Dundalk Monday to talk about the Key Bridge just hours before salvage crews are scheduled to detonate explosives in an attempt to free the cargo ship Dali from beneath a massive truss.

Moore’s administration said the governor is planning to update the public at a 10:30 a.m. news conference in Dundalk. The list of speakers includes Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native, as well as U.S Sen. Ben Cardin, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and representatives for the U.S Coast Guard.

Later in the day, officials at the Key Bridge site are planning a controlled detonation for 5 p.m. depending on the tide. The maneuver will make precision cuts to the truss resting on the cargo ship Dali, breaking up the steel into pieces more easily removed by equipment.

The Dali on March 26 crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, killing six construction workers. The crash launched two federal safety investigations and an FBI probe.

Salvage crews have worked for weeks to carefully remove wreckage from the crash and reopen some shipping channels to the Port of Baltimore.

Officials were preparing to clear the section of the Key Bridge using explosives on Sunday but canceled the operation due to safety concerns after lightning was spotted in the area.

This is a developing story.