An impassioned Gov. Wes Moore spoke about the “disastrous” effect of President Trump’s trade policies on Maryland and being blindsided by news about the planned FBI headquarters move during an appearance on CBS Sunday.

In the interview with "Face The Nation“ host Margaret Brennan, the governor, a rising star in the Democratic Party, said the lack of predictability and the “erratic behavior” of Trump’s tariffs are having “disastrous impacts” on chicken farmers on the Eastern Shore and could affect other “economic engines” of the state.

“The decisions are being made not with us; they’re being made to us,” Moore said. “We’re already seeing how this is going to have a significant impact on the Port of Baltimore.”

Moore said he learned of Trump’s intention to block the planned move of the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County from a news report.

“That goes to show the level of partnership that this administration is,” he said, adding that the move is “a direct attack and a direct assault on law enforcement, a direct attack on the FBI.”

Moore said his office “tried calling the White House before” with no response, and that the president is overstepping his authority.

“I believe the President of the United States thinks that he can do this,” Moore said. “But there’s one thing that I know, and I say this on a Sunday morning, I know there is a King of Kings and a Lord of Lords, and I know he does not live in the White House.”

When asked about the leadership of the Democratic Party—especially when it comes to representing federal workers, Moore said, “we need to be very clear about who we’re fighting for. And I think we need to be very clear about the vision that we are offering.”

He said the consequences of a federal government shutdown “would have been disastrous” on Maryland, leading to an economic downturn and eventual recession.

The Democratic party needs to provide the American people with an alternative, he said.

“One thing we did not do was articulate the terms for the American people,” Moore said. “And so I think when the American people, when they do not have an option, or they’re not seeing people fighting on their behalf, then yes, there is going to be a measurement of frustration.”

Moore is currently the nation’s only Black governor—and the state’s first.

He previously said he was comfortable taking a back seat in the national conversation about Trump—going as far as not even watching Trump’s speech to Congress earlier this month.