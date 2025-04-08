After spending the last 90 days debating, negotiating and cutting deals, Maryland’s top legislative leaders agreed on one thing Tuesday: This was one of the hardest General Assembly sessions they have ever faced.

A budget crisis compounded by uncertainty from the Trump administration — which has slashed jobs, announced sweeping deportation actions and enacted massive tariffs in just its first months — combined to create a perfect storm for lawmakers in Maryland, which relies heavily on the federal government.

“The level of uncertainty that we saw from the federal level, and where we are moving in the weeks and months ahead, was a cloud over top of every single decision that we were forced to make,” Senate President Bill Ferguson said Tuesday.

He joined Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Gov. Wes Moore for the first bill signing at the State House after the legislature adjourned at midnight.

The largely uncontroversial bills being signed focused on Maryland’s workforce and strengthening state government. They are part of the state’s attempt to respond as President Donald Trump and his top lieutenant Elon Musk cut thousands of jobs in the federal government in a slapdash and mistake-riddled “efficiency” effort.

“At a time when the White House seems more interested in carving out space for billionaire tax cuts than helping regular people, Maryland is mobilizing in support of our workers,” Moore said.

Gov. Moore signs House Bill 502, a bill intended to promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

His administration has taken steps to hire laid-off federal workers in state government and connect them with job resources. The cuts have already taken a toll: State financial experts predicted last month that Maryland would bring in $300 million less than expected because of federal job losses.

And with the Trump administration moving at lightning speed, despite court orders in some cases, lawmakers are preparing for the possibility that they may need to return to Annapolis for a special session during the interim. Legislators usually only meet for one 90-day session each year.

Jones and Ferguson also launched a new Joint Federal Action Oversight Committee to monitor developments in Washington, D.C., and coordinate responses quickly.

“Marylanders deserve a government that sees what is coming and is prepared to act,” Ferguson said.

“What we are saying is that Maryland is ready, and we will not lose ground.”

Moore walked away from the legislative session with a mixed bag. The legislature made significant changes to many of his administration’s measures, including adjustments to the budget and to the state’s ambitious education plan.

One of his priorities was reforming Maryland’s tax code, and in some ways he succeeded. Maryland is adding two new tax brackets for high earners, who will see their income taxes go up. The majority of Marylanders are expected to see an income tax cut under the plan, though they are also likely to pay a variety of new taxes and fees.

As he did repeatedly during his remarks Tuesday, Moore compared his administration’s work to that of the federal government.

“At a time when the White House has issued the largest tax hike on Americans in history through arbitrary tariff policies, we made sure that 94% of Marylanders will either get a tax cut or see no changes at all in their income tax,” he said.

Maryland lawmakers passed nearly 900 bills that they will send to the governor for his consideration. He has until May 27 to sign or veto bills, or allow them to go into law without his signature.

Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this story.