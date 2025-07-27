Gov. Wes Moore is taking on a leadership role for the National Governors Association.

According to a news release from the bipartisan organization, Moore, a Democrat, was elected vice chair for 2025-26 and chair for 2026-27.

Moore will take over the chairmanship next year from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican. The selections were announced as the organization held its annual meeting this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We all want to create a brighter future for our states, and the nation,” Moore said in a statement. “When we get together at the National Governors Association, we’re focused on whether an idea is good, not on where the idea came from.”

According to its website, the National Governers Association started in 1908 to study state-level solutions to public policy issues and to encourage collaboration among state leaders.