Half of Marylanders give positive marks to Gov. Wes Moore’s performance in office, according to a new poll from two Annapolis-based advocacy firms.

The approval represents a slight slip for the Democratic governor, who has topped 50% approval in polls since taking office in January 2023.

Pollster Donna Victoria, who conducted the poll for Blended Public Affairs and the Perry Jacobsen lobbying firm, said the governor is seeing softer support from within his own party — perhaps from Democrats who want to see more action against President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Washington.

“He’s still at 50% approval, but what you see is some base Democrats are starting to give Democrats negative ratings because they’re just freaked out about the federal government,” Victoria said.

Typically, a successful politician sees 80% approval from their own party, balanced against 80% disapproval from the opposite party.

In this poll, just 68% of Democrats said Moore, who is seeking reelection next year, is doing an “excellent” or “good” job, Victoria said.

Republicans offered 84% disapproval for Moore and independent and third-party voters were split, with 46% approving of Moore’s job and 46% disapproving.

The poll interviewed 1,256 Marylanders, who were sent text messages that linked to an online survey. It was conducted between July 24 and 30, and has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

This is the third time that Blended and Perry Jacobsen have teamed up for a poll, which they have dubbed “Maryland NOW.”

They’re releasing the results ahead of the Maryland Association of Counties annual conference in Ocean City, which draws government officials and politicians for several days of information-sharing, networking and politicking. Moore is expected to address the conference on Saturday.

Moore’s 50% approval heading into the conference is his lowest number in recent polls, which tend to have him a few points higher. Moore registered 61% approval in a January poll from Gonzales Research and Media and 64% approval in a September poll from the same firm.

Since then, Moore has faced an already-difficult state budget situation that was complicated by the actions coming from Washington, including layoffs of federal workers and loss of federal funding.

With its proximity to Washington and high number of federal workers, Maryland has been rated as uniquely vulnerable to federal actions.

The state’s budget included spending cuts as well as tax and fee hikes. This summer, Moore announced a hiring freeze for state workers, extended buyout offers and promised to eliminate vacant positions.

How Moore continues to respond to Trump and Republicans in Washington will determine his future success, Victoria said.

“Moore and the legislature are going to have to adjust to federal money not coming in and the federal government not even keeping its promises on past budgets,” she said. “He’s definitely going to have to adjust.”

While Moore may be paying the price for the ripple effects from Washington, the Maryland NOW poll found that most Marylanders identify Trump and Republicans as the party most responsible for economic stresses.

President Donald Trump holds charts as he speaks about the economy in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump has a 33% approval rating, with 64% disapproving. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

A total of 64% of poll respondents said things in the United States are “going off on the wrong track” and 55% rated the state’s economy as poor or “not so good.”

As for who is responsible for the economy, 59% said “Trump and Republicans in Congress” and 25% said Moore and Maryland Democrats.

Trump has a 33% approval rating, with 64% disapproving.

Those polled had a similarly dim view of members of the Maryland General Assembly, giving Democratic state lawmakers a 39% approval and Republicans a 30% approval.

The poll also asked about a variety of policy issues, among them: