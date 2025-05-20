During a day of racing capped by a dramatic come-from-behind Preakness Stakes win by the colt Journalism, dozens of fans watched the action in a trackside tent paid for by Maryland taxpayers.

Gov. Wes Moore has continued the custom of having the state government host a tent for VIPs at Pimlico Race Course, a chance to woo companies to come to the state and for politicians to schmooze.

Guests included Japan’s ambassador to the United States, business executives, politicians and politically-connected individuals.

The cost of this year’s state tent was $200,000, and the bill was split among several agencies: Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, Department of Housing and Community Development, Maryland Lottery, Maryland Office of Social Equity, Maryland Economic Development Corporation and Salisbury University.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Nearly 100 people were invited to watch the races with the Democratic governor and his wife, Dawn Flythe Moore. Here’s who’s who:

Business leaders

Jesse Christopher, CEO and co-founder, Longeviti Neuro Solutions

Dwight Clark, president and CEO, Jamison Door

Guatam Gandhi, partner, New York Technology Partners

Deborah Harrington, founder and CEO, Energy Audits and Green Solutions

Sorren Harvey, Sunrise Sanitation

Sebastian Kurian, chief legal officer, Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Jeff McCall, vice president and plant manager, Volvo

Gina Merritt, principal, Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures

Israel Rocha, Mid-Atlantic Regional President, Kaiser Permanente

Yinka Robinson, head of external relations and marketing, Hitachi Rail

Nicole Selby, senior vice president, Computershare

Sabine Trenk, CEO, Fraport USA, the company that has a state contract to run restaurants and shops at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Bill Webner, CEO, Allocore

Elected officials

Del. Marlon Amprey, Baltimore Democrat

Del. Regina Boyce, Baltimore Democrat

Attorney General Anthony Brown, a Democrat

Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock, a Democrat

Del. Mark Edelson, Baltimore Democrat

Del. Kevin Harris, Democrat representing Prince George’s and Charles counties

Sen. Antonio Hayes, Baltimore Democrat

Del. Dana Jones, Anne Arundel County Democrat

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat

Del. Jeffrie Long, Democrat representing Prince George’s and Calvert counties

Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun

U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat from Baltimore County

Del. N. Scott Phillips, a Baltimore County Democrat

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat

Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, a Democrat

Del. Denise Roberts, Prince George’s County Democrat

Del. Malcolm Ruff, Baltimore Democrat

Del. Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Democrat

Del. Jennifer White Holland, Baltimore County Democrat

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, Montgomery County Democrat

Del. C.T. Wilson, Charles County Democrat

State cabinet secretaries

Atif Chaudry, secretary, Department of General Services

Harry Coker, secretary, Department of Commerce

Susan Lee, Maryland Secretary of State

Serena McIlwain, secretary, Maryland Department of the Environment

Carolyn Scruggs, secretary of public safety and correctional services

Portia Wu, secretary, Department of Labor

State government officials

Ricardo Benn, deputy secretary, Department of Commerce

Kristina Broadie-Jeter, assistant chief of staff to Moore

Luis Cardona, director of the Governor’s Office of Business Advancement, Department of Commerce

Chuck Cook, chief legislative officer, Department of Housing and Community Development

Candace Dodson-Reed, chief of staff, Maryland Economic Development Corp.

Jonny Dorsey, deputy chief of staff to Moore

Carter Elliott, press secretary for Moore

Brad Fallon, deputy legislative officer for Moore

Dylan Goldberg, director of intergovernmental affairs for Moore

Elizabeth Gray, director of research for Moore

Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach, Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives

Shaina Hernandez, deputy chief of staff to Moore

Audrey Johnson, executive director, Office of Social Equity

Catherine Kelly, director of legislative affairs, Maryland State Police

Garret King, chief operating officer, Department of Housing and Community Development

Rachel Kleinhandler, communications chief of staff for the governor

Amanda LaForge, chief counsel to Moore

Eric Luedke, senior advisor to Moore

Brittany Marshall, press secretary to Moore

Carmel Martin, special secretary, Governor’s Office of Children

Allisa Mason, executive director of the governor’s office

Madeleine Murphy, special assistant, Office of the First Lady

Pokuaa Owusu-Acheaw, deputy chief of staff to Moore

Andy Parker, assistant chief of staff to Moore

Dan Phillips, executive director, Department of Assessments and Taxation

Maureen Regan, deputy director of communications for the governor

Sally Robb, chief of staff to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson

Wallace Sermons, chief procurement officer

Judy Smith, chief strategy officer, Department of Commerce

Dana Stebbins, chair, Maryland Economic Development Commission

David Turner, director of communications for Moore

Matt Verghese, director of federal relations for Moore

Kayla Williams, intergovernmental affairs liaison for Moore

Other politically-connected guests

Hannah Cooper, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth

Karen Darkes, executive director, Maryland Democratic Party

Craig Thompson, who was chair of Moore’s gubernatorial campaign and now serves as chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority and also as a lawyer with the Venable firm

Mary Tydings, who was treasurer of Moore’s gubernatorial campaign, co-chaired his transition and serves on the soon-to-be disbanded Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority

D’Andrea Walker, county administrative officer, Baltimore County

Lucinda Ware, principal at M State Partners and an advisor to Moore

Shigeo Wamada, Japan’s ambassador to the United States

Higher education officials

Aminta Breaux, president, Bowie State University

Carolyn Lepre, president, Salisbury University

Eli Modlin, vice president and chief of staff, Salisbury University

Darryll Pines, president, University of Maryland, College Park

Nonprofit leaders

James Bond, president, Living Classrooms Foundation

Mark Thomas, president and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee

Meg Ward, vice president, Living Classrooms Foundation

Family and other guests

Michelle Drayton, guest of the Moore family

Pandora Flythe, family

Val Fraling

Joy Moore, family

Roslyn Smith

Anelle Tumminello

As in years past, the Democratic Governors Association also sponsored a tent at Preakness for fundraising efforts. The DGA did not respond to questions about the tent.