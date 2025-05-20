During a day of racing capped by a dramatic come-from-behind Preakness Stakes win by the colt Journalism, dozens of fans watched the action in a trackside tent paid for by Maryland taxpayers.
Gov. Wes Moore has continued the custom of having the state government host a tent for VIPs at Pimlico Race Course, a chance to woo companies to come to the state and for politicians to schmooze.
Guests included Japan’s ambassador to the United States, business executives, politicians and politically-connected individuals.
The cost of this year’s state tent was $200,000, and the bill was split among several agencies: Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, Department of Housing and Community Development, Maryland Lottery, Maryland Office of Social Equity, Maryland Economic Development Corporation and Salisbury University.
The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Nearly 100 people were invited to watch the races with the Democratic governor and his wife, Dawn Flythe Moore. Here’s who’s who:
Business leaders
- Jesse Christopher, CEO and co-founder, Longeviti Neuro Solutions
- Dwight Clark, president and CEO, Jamison Door
- Guatam Gandhi, partner, New York Technology Partners
- Deborah Harrington, founder and CEO, Energy Audits and Green Solutions
- Sorren Harvey, Sunrise Sanitation
- Sebastian Kurian, chief legal officer, Rowan Digital Infrastructure
- Jeff McCall, vice president and plant manager, Volvo
- Gina Merritt, principal, Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures
- Israel Rocha, Mid-Atlantic Regional President, Kaiser Permanente
- Yinka Robinson, head of external relations and marketing, Hitachi Rail
- Nicole Selby, senior vice president, Computershare
- Sabine Trenk, CEO, Fraport USA, the company that has a state contract to run restaurants and shops at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport
- Bill Webner, CEO, Allocore
Elected officials
- Del. Marlon Amprey, Baltimore Democrat
- Del. Regina Boyce, Baltimore Democrat
- Attorney General Anthony Brown, a Democrat
- Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock, a Democrat
- Del. Mark Edelson, Baltimore Democrat
- Del. Kevin Harris, Democrat representing Prince George’s and Charles counties
- Sen. Antonio Hayes, Baltimore Democrat
- Del. Dana Jones, Anne Arundel County Democrat
- Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat
- Del. Jeffrie Long, Democrat representing Prince George’s and Calvert counties
- Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun
- U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat from Baltimore County
- Del. N. Scott Phillips, a Baltimore County Democrat
- Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, a Democrat
- Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, a Democrat
- Del. Denise Roberts, Prince George’s County Democrat
- Del. Malcolm Ruff, Baltimore Democrat
- Del. Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Democrat
- Del. Jennifer White Holland, Baltimore County Democrat
- Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, Montgomery County Democrat
- Del. C.T. Wilson, Charles County Democrat
State cabinet secretaries
- Atif Chaudry, secretary, Department of General Services
- Harry Coker, secretary, Department of Commerce
- Susan Lee, Maryland Secretary of State
- Serena McIlwain, secretary, Maryland Department of the Environment
- Carolyn Scruggs, secretary of public safety and correctional services
- Portia Wu, secretary, Department of Labor
State government officials
- Ricardo Benn, deputy secretary, Department of Commerce
- Kristina Broadie-Jeter, assistant chief of staff to Moore
- Luis Cardona, director of the Governor’s Office of Business Advancement, Department of Commerce
- Chuck Cook, chief legislative officer, Department of Housing and Community Development
- Candace Dodson-Reed, chief of staff, Maryland Economic Development Corp.
- Jonny Dorsey, deputy chief of staff to Moore
- Carter Elliott, press secretary for Moore
- Brad Fallon, deputy legislative officer for Moore
- Dylan Goldberg, director of intergovernmental affairs for Moore
- Elizabeth Gray, director of research for Moore
- Lora Hargrove, director of faith outreach, Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives
- Shaina Hernandez, deputy chief of staff to Moore
- Audrey Johnson, executive director, Office of Social Equity
- Catherine Kelly, director of legislative affairs, Maryland State Police
- Garret King, chief operating officer, Department of Housing and Community Development
- Rachel Kleinhandler, communications chief of staff for the governor
- Amanda LaForge, chief counsel to Moore
- Eric Luedke, senior advisor to Moore
- Brittany Marshall, press secretary to Moore
- Carmel Martin, special secretary, Governor’s Office of Children
- Allisa Mason, executive director of the governor’s office
- Madeleine Murphy, special assistant, Office of the First Lady
- Pokuaa Owusu-Acheaw, deputy chief of staff to Moore
- Andy Parker, assistant chief of staff to Moore
- Dan Phillips, executive director, Department of Assessments and Taxation
- Maureen Regan, deputy director of communications for the governor
- Sally Robb, chief of staff to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson
- Wallace Sermons, chief procurement officer
- Judy Smith, chief strategy officer, Department of Commerce
- Dana Stebbins, chair, Maryland Economic Development Commission
- David Turner, director of communications for Moore
- Matt Verghese, director of federal relations for Moore
- Kayla Williams, intergovernmental affairs liaison for Moore
Other politically-connected guests
- Hannah Cooper, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth
- Karen Darkes, executive director, Maryland Democratic Party
- Craig Thompson, who was chair of Moore’s gubernatorial campaign and now serves as chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority and also as a lawyer with the Venable firm
- Mary Tydings, who was treasurer of Moore’s gubernatorial campaign, co-chaired his transition and serves on the soon-to-be disbanded Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority
- D’Andrea Walker, county administrative officer, Baltimore County
- Lucinda Ware, principal at M State Partners and an advisor to Moore
- Shigeo Wamada, Japan’s ambassador to the United States
Higher education officials
- Aminta Breaux, president, Bowie State University
- Carolyn Lepre, president, Salisbury University
- Eli Modlin, vice president and chief of staff, Salisbury University
- Darryll Pines, president, University of Maryland, College Park
Nonprofit leaders
- James Bond, president, Living Classrooms Foundation
- Mark Thomas, president and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee
- Meg Ward, vice president, Living Classrooms Foundation
Family and other guests
- Michelle Drayton, guest of the Moore family
- Pandora Flythe, family
- Val Fraling
- Joy Moore, family
- Roslyn Smith
- Anelle Tumminello
As in years past, the Democratic Governors Association also sponsored a tent at Preakness for fundraising efforts. The DGA did not respond to questions about the tent.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.