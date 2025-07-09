Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is heading back to “billionaire summer camp” this week, a trip to Idaho that involves both personal and political travel.

Officially known as the Sun Valley Conference and hosted at a mountain resort by the investment firm Allen & Company, the cloistered multi-day event attracts tech and media CEOs, investors and politicians.

“This week Governor Moore will travel to Idaho for both personal and political travel. He will participate in events at the Sun Valley Conference as well as vacationing with his family,” Moore spokesman Carter Elliott IV said in a statement on Wednesday in response to questions about the trip.

Elliott added: “The governor’s lodging and travel expenses will not be covered by the state.”

This is at least the second time Moore has traveled to the Sun Valley Conference as governor. In 2023, about six months into the job, he headed to Sun Valley with a mission to raise money for the Democratic Governors Association. At the time, Moore was finance chair for the DGA, responsible for raising campaign cash for fellow governors.

Moore isn’t the only politician in Idaho this week. Others reported to be attending include Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican; former Rhode Island governor and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, a Democrat; and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat.

Read More General Assembly wrap-up: Reporters share their insights about the 2025 session Apr 10, 2025

Moore, Raimondo and Youngkin have all been floated as potential presidential contenders in 2028 — though Moore insists he is “not running.”

In recent weeks, Moore has taken trips to Democratic events in South Carolina, an NAACP dinner in Michigan and a festival hosted by ESSENCE magazine in Louisiana.

The Sun Valley guest list is secret, but publications have figured out many of the attendees through leaks and watching people show up to the airport and the conference.

Among those reported to be at Sun Valley this year: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Fox Corporation’s Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, automotive executives, Hollywood producers and more.

Some high-profile journalists and media figures are in attendance, according to reports, including hosts from Fox News, CNN, and CBS, as well as journalists from the New Yorker and The Washington Post. The Baltimore Banner was not invited.