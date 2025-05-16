Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday vetoed a bill requiring a study of reparations for the lingering effects of slavery and state-sanctioned discrimination, pledging he’ll move forward with his own proposals.

“Together, we must take urgent action to address the barriers that have walled off Black families in Maryland from work, wages, and wealth for generations,” Moore, a Democrat, wrote to top lawmakers in his veto message. It was one of several bills Moore vetoed Friday, about 10 days ahead of a deadline to act on thousands of bills that were approved by lawmakers this year.

Moore wrote that next year he’ll work with lawmakers to introduce “a package of policies” to address those goals. Earlier in the day, delivering a graduation address at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — a historically black university — Moore said he would make an announcement about closing the racial wealth gap on this year’s Juneteenth holiday.

The bill creating a commission to study reparations was a top priority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, a long-fought issue that brought one of the measure’s sponsors to tears when it passed.

The Black Caucus quickly issued a statement expressing disappointment with Moore’s veto and noting that lawmakers can have the final say and override the veto when they’re next in session. The bill passed both the House of Delegates and the state Senate by veto-proof margins.

“Governor Moore had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it,” the Black Caucus statement read. “Instead, the State’s first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement.”

Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, left, congratulates Del. Aletheia McCaskill after the House of Delegates approved a bill creating a state commission to study reparations for slavery. McCaskill, a Baltimore County Democrat, was one of the lead sponsors of the legislation, which won final approval after an intense debate last month but was vetoed by Gov. Wes Moore on Friday. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner)

The bill would have set up a 23-member commission directed to “study and make recommendations relating to appropriate benefits to be offered to individuals impacted by historical inequality,” including slavery and post-slavery government policies through the Jim Crow era.

Although many view reparations as monetary payments, the bill directed the commission to consider a range of options also including official statements of apology and policy changes such as property tax rebates, tuition assistance and business incentives.

Moore’s veto and the Black Caucus response represent a rare public disagreement on policy between the governor and the Democratic-led legislature.

The Black Caucus statement said the reparations commission would ensure the state moves forward on comprehensive reforms and actions.

“While unilateral executive orders and piecemeal legislation addressing disparities can contribute to progress, they cannot substitute meaningful, sustained and comprehensive efforts commissioned in this bill to address reparations and repair,” the statement said.

Moore vetoed several other bills, including measures addressing energy issues. He also vetoed bills that expanded the scope of some state agencies and others that required reports and studies that he said are unnecessary.

This article may be updated.