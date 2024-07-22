Maryland Gov. Wes Moore attempted to quash talk that he could be a candidate for vice president this year, saying Monday that he’s focused on his job as governor.

But asked by reporters if he would turn down the job if offered by new Democratic front-runner Kamala Harris, Moore said: “I plan on being helpful in any way that I can to support the vice president. However, I do not plan — I have no interest.”

Pressed if he would turn down an offer to join the ticket, Moore repeated: “I have no interest in the job.”

Following President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday to withdraw from the presidential election, Moore has been among several names floated as possibilities for Democrats. Now that Harris, the vice president, appears to be consolidating support to become the nominee, talk has turned to who she will pick for a running mate.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore said he spoke at length with both Biden and Harris on Sunday.

Asked if he told Harris to remove his name from consideration — given his expressed passion for the job of governor — Moore said: “I have expressed that I love my job and I have no intention of leaving. I think that where she goes is going to be a very personal decision for her. I think she has wonderful options to be able to consider. I just know that I do not plan on leaving.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks to reporters in Washington, D.C., on Monday about whether he’d consider running for vice president. (Pamela Wood)

Moore was in Washington, D.C., for a talk before the Horizons Conference, put on by a group called Jobs For the Future.

His onstage interview took a different turn than planned, focused more on politics and less on creating jobs and economic opportunities.

He walked out to the opening strains of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” perhaps a nod to the governor’s political future.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Moore said that people need to know in their hearts that they want to run for an office. They can’t be drafted or convinced into running for office — and as an example, he talked about how he turned down entreaties to run for mayor of Baltimore years ago before eventually deciding to run for governor.

“I am absolutely in love with my state. I’m in love with our people. I’m in love with the direction that our state is going in right now, the momentum we have,” Moore said. “It is unparalleled around the country right now. And I’m excited to see this thing through.”

He continued: “When I say that this is going to be Maryland’s decade, I mean that. And I’m excited to stay here.”

Pundits have floated many potential candidates for vice president, among them: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Some of them made the rounds of TV news shows, but Moore has kept a relatively low profile since Biden’s announcement. Moore’s first comments came in a statement Sunday afternoon, followed Monday by a statement endorsing Harris, then the already-planned appearance at the jobs conference.