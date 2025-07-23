President Donald Trump’s administration denied Maryland’s request for emergency funds to help Allegany and Garrett county communities still recovering from an historic flash flood in May.

Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday the state will appeal Trump’s decision.

The Allegany and Garrett county communities had “demonstrated a clear need through FEMA’s own process,” the Democrat said in a statement, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Moore said he’s disappointed “that the White House is now saying we’re on our own,” on WTOP radio Wednesday afternoon. The state is doing everything it can to help the recovery, he said, but the federal government also holds some responsibility.

“I just deeply disagree with the decision that they made,” he said.

The White House and FEMA did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The May downpour overwhelmed local tributaries and caused over $15.8 million in damage to homes, businesses, roads, bridges, sewer systems and public utilities, according to federal, state and local government assessments.

The Moore administration asked for federal help in June because full recovery from the damage exceeded the state’s and local government’s ability to pay for it. Moore said the cost of damages meet the federal government’s threshold for making that request.

Meanwhile, Moore has designated $1.4 million from various state funds — $1 million for emergency furnace and water heater repairs in Allegany and Garrett counties and another $450,000 to Allegany County from the State Disaster Recovery Fund.

The Disaster Recovery Fund was created by the General Assembly in 2023, to help pay for natural disaster damages that fall short of FEMA thresholds. The state’s budget woes have reduced that fund by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Unlike the requested FEMA money, which would go towards government and infrastructure projects, the state funds provide direct assistance to individuals.

The severe weather event in May triggered the area’s worst flooding in 30 years. In the small town of Westernport, fast-rising waters tore through municipal buildings and forced 150 students to evacuate their elementary school by boat. Officials have said they expect the recovery to take years.

Maryland Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of around 60 non-profits, religious groups and non-governmental organizations, has helped mobilize a large volunteer response in Western Maryland.

The group’s chairperson, Pastor Phillip Huber, said members have cleared debris, mud and mold from 124 homes and installed shower and laundry trailers for those displaced by the flooding. In the coming months, they will remain active in rebuilding and raising money.

Huber said religious and non-profit groups have long played a leading role in the state’s long-term disaster response, particularly in lower-income communities.

The pastor said the faith community’s mission is to help “those at the margins to make sure that those who are typically left out of the equation in daily life aren’t left out during a disaster.”

Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this story.