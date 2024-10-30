Ask Banner political reporters your questions in this subscriber-only webinar on Monday, ahead of the election.
Politics Editor John O’Connor will lead the discussion as reporters share their insights about Maryland’s historic U.S. Senate race, a controversial ballot question that would shrink the size of Baltimore’s City Council and more.
The webinar will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 4. Reporters John-John Williams IV, Pamela Wood, Rona Kobell and Emily Opilo will participate. Register below.
Registrants will have access to a replay of the event.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.