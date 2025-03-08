President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday before Congress was the longest of its kind in modern history. In just under one hour and 40 minutes, he boasted about rapid executive actions, touted moves on tariffs and attacked Democrats.

His administration continues to move forward with a massive reshaping of the federal government, with ripple effects felt across the country.

We’re here to help you understand what went down recently and how it may impact Maryland.

Reaction to Trump’s speech

Many in Maryland’s majority-blue congressional delegation criticized Trump’s speech.

On Tuesday evening, the president talked about entering a trade war, putting a price tag on American citizenship and deporting immigrants. Sen. Chris Van Hollen left the chamber after what he described as “an avalanche of lies.”

“The only takeaway from Trump’s rambling speech was his commitment to giving the keys of the government to Elon Musk to do the bidding of special interests,” he said in a statement, “all while handing huge tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy.”

Maryland’s lone Republican member of Congress, Rep. Andy Harris, celebrated the speech, saying on social media that Trump’s rhetoric was optimistic.

Trump’s message, Harris said, was clear: “Our country is moving forward.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he didn’t watch Trump’s speech. While Democrats have tagged Moore as a “rising star,” the governor insists he’s not the one to lead the party.

“I don’t think it’s my job to tell the Democratic Party how to find itself,” Moore said in an interview with the Banner’s Pamela Wood. “I think I just need to make sure that we’re protecting the six and a half million people in my state. And I think that’s how I want to spend my time.”

Maryland judges in the spotlight

Maryland federal judges are handling the second-highest number of lawsuits against the Trump administration among all federal court districts.

Since Trump took office, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed to challenge his executive orders and other moves. A dozen of those lawsuits have been filed in Maryland, a state that’s home to many federal agencies and employees.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a lawsuit arguing that the mass firing of probationary federal employees is illegal. In the lawsuit, the first time Brown is leading a case against the Trump administration, he also asks the judge to reinstate fired workers.

Brown had been working with lawmakers in Annapolis to add $1.5 million to the office’s budget to sue the Trump administration.

Federal workers continue to grapple with job losses

Several federal workers have shared feelings of anxiety and uncertainty with The Banner as the Trump administration continues to issue orders dismantling offices and cutting staff. One Baltimore resident, who worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for almost six years before being let go in February, had just gotten her dream job.

The Social Security Administration, which is headquartered in Woodlawn, shut down two offices last week, resulting in nearly 200 federal employees being terminated or put on leave, reported the Banner’s Bria Overs. Even more cuts are expected at the agency.

Thousands of jobs have been eliminated at the National Parks Service, including some at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other federal agencies.

The mass layoffs are impacting Maryland’s budget as the state’s financial experts predict that even less money will come into state coffers.

Farmers and veterans worry about cuts

The federal government is considered a source of stability for the agriculture industry, which is vulnerable to market swings and climate change. Maryland farmers said Department of Agriculture grants and loans are vital for their operations.

The Banner’s Sapna Bansil and Adam Willis reported that the funding freeze has left farmers in Maryland uncertain if projects, including online marketing, solar panels and windbreaks, are going to materialize.

Federal spending and workforce cuts are also likely to affect the state’s veterans. More than 23,000 federal workers in Maryland are veterans, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

The Department of Veterans Affairs already cut more than 2,000 jobs, and thousands more are expected to be eliminated. Critics warn that the cuts could further strain a system responsible for delivering health care and benefits to millions of veterans.

Tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports delayed

Taxes on many Mexican and Canadian imports are now delayed until April. Trump said he hopes the tariffs force the two countries to “step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration,” according to the Associated Press.

Trump on Wednesday also granted a one-month exemption to tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for U.S. automakers.

Maryland imports roughly $4 billion in products from Mexico and $3 billion from Canada every year. Nearly one-quarter of all tonnage shipped into the Port of Baltimore comes from the two U.S. neighbors or China.

Some of the Canadian imports include:

$105 million in baked goods, including $3.4 million in waffles and wafers.

$472 million in aluminum and aluminum articles.

$132 million in wood and semi-finished wood products.

Some of the Mexican imports include:

$2.4 billion in motor vehicles.

$680 million in computer equipment.

$360 million in household appliances and other machines.

