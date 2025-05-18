The roof leaks and the paint is peeling, but every corner of Pimlico Race Course holds memories for Westminster native Nik Juarez, who made his Preakness debut Saturday.

Riding trainer D. Wayne Lukas’s horse American Promise, Juarez made his homecoming in the 150th running of the race — which also happened to be the last time it will be held at Pimlico before the state tears down the track and builds a new one.

Even though he didn’t bring home a win — American Promise finished eighth of nine horses — it will still go down as a cherished memory.

The stands were filled with people from Juarez’s hometown, including his childhood best friend who, Juarez said, had never seen him race in person. Juarez’s parents, Calixto Juarez and Carol Linton, were both working the race. His dad was driving the vet’s truck, and his mom was ponying.

Juarez, 31, spent the week soaking in the moment, making appearances at his high school and attending fundraisers — but as soon as he arrived at the course Saturday morning, he locked in.

For the most part, Juarez said, he expects the reality of the experience to settle in Sunday. However, one thing (other than the piercing sound of his dad’s whistle) broke through his focus.

“My grandfather was an outrider here. I grew up 10 feet into that [jockey] room, right there on that bench. I’ve got so many great memories here. So it’s kind of bittersweet. That did hit me,” Juarez said.

Despite the nostalgia, he can see the benefit of an improved facility.

“We need something state of the art for the second jewel of the Triple Crown,” Juarez said.

“If we could do that for [Maryland] racing, that’d be fantastic. But at the same time, Baltimore is Charm City; it has its own charm.”

Juarez got his start on the Maryland racetracks, earning his first win riding Love Heart at Laurel Park in 2013. However, he struggled to catch on as an apprentice jockey, so he moved to New Jersey and set up tack at Monmouth Park.

Jockey Nik Juarez, a native of Westminster, brings American Promise to the gate for the start of the 150th Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Slowly, Juarez worked his way up. He made occasional returns to Maryland, racing again at Laurel Park and later at the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes the day before the Preakness.

Now, Juarez is supporting Maryland horse racing by representing the state on its biggest stages, racing at the Kentucy Derby and Preakness. Someday, he hopes to return home and help build racing up from a grassroots level.

Juarez grew up in Westminster as a 4-H kid, showing steers and pigs. However, even though Carroll County is a rural area, he said plenty of kids at his school knew nothing about horse racing.

Juarez’s family was unique. Horses were in his blood. His parents met at the racetrack. His father was a jockey, while his mother ponied horses to make money while in nursing school. His mom’s father, Charlie Linton, was a jockey, and his mom’s grandfather, Bob Linton, was an owner and trainer.

Juarez’s father would take him to the stakes barn to see the racehorses as a treat. As he grew up, he started walking horses for money. When he reached the point he had to make a career decision and came up blank, “horses saved my life,” he said. They gave him a route to success, and he wants to give other children that opportunity.

“I really would love to buy a farm here,” Juarez said. “… Hopefully with this platform, I can be able to help more people, have horses be able to be retired after their careers, and then also maybe bringing a new generation into the track.”

The vision isn’t finalized — Juarez is full of ideas. He said it’s hard to become an American jockey because there isn’t a school here like other countries have, so this could help with that. He has ideas for helping troubled kids because he believes horses have therapeutic powers. And he also would love to scout jockeys, perhaps from an unexpected source: wrestling teams.

Juarez wrestled through high school (he graduated in 2011), under Winter Mills coach John Lowe. On the mats, Juarez learned about maintaining weight and mental toughness, lessons that carried over into his career as a jockey.

Juarez’s other passion is thoroughbred aftercare, giving horses somewhere to go after their racing careers.

In 2017, Juarez lost his apprenticeship — an advantage given to new riders — and won a race that next week aboard a horse named Valid. Juarez then tracked the Virginia-bred horse through his career and bought him when his racing career was over to save him. Valid is now boarded at Juarez’s mom’s farm in Carroll County.

But Juarez has years of racing ahead of him before he focuses on his other goals. And, although he finally got to ride in the Preakness, he still has a dream to check off.

“I’m looking forward to the new facility that will be here and coming back to do this again and be in the Winner’s Circle, to be standing in the cupola,” Juarez said.