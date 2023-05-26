Angel Reese, LSU celebrate with president, first lady

Jill Biden joins the party after she created an uproar by suggesting Iowa also be invited after the women’s basketball championship game.

Associated Press

Published 5/26/2023 2:59 p.m. EST, Updated 5/26/2023 3:13 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 26: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photographs with co-captains Emily Ward (L) and Angel Reese during a celebration for the Louisiana State University NCAA Division I women's basketball national championship team in the East Room of the White House on May 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Under the leadership of head coach Kim Mulkey, the LSU Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85 to win their first national championship.
Angel Reese (front right) and her co-captain, Emily Ward, present President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with championship jerseys Friday at the White House in a celebration of LSU's national championship. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted the NCAA championship men’s and women’s basketball teams at separate events Friday at the White House, and his wife, Jill, joined the celebration for Louisiana State’s women’s team.

After the Tigers beat Iowa for the title in April in a game the first lady attended, she caused an uproar by suggesting the Hawkeyes also come to the White House.

LSU star Angel Reese, the Final Four most outstanding player from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, called the idea “A JOKE” and said she would prefer to visit former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, instead. The LSU team largely is Black, while Iowa’s top player, Caitlin Clark, is white, as are most of her teammates.

Nothing came of the first lady’s idea, and only the Tigers were invited. Reese ultimately said she would not skip the White House visit.

“I’m a team player,” Reese said. “I’m going to do what’s best for the team.” Reese and Emily Ward, both team captains, presented team jerseys to Biden and the first lady.

Biden also welcomed the UConn’s men’s championship team later Friday at a separate White House event. The Huskies won their fifth national title by defeating San Diego State.

