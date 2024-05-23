The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.
SPECIAL REPORT

Baltimore’s overdose crisis

Almost 6,000 dead in 6 years: How Baltimore became the U.S. overdose capital

The city was once hailed for its response to addiction. But as fentanyl flooded the streets and officials shifted priorities, deaths hit unprecedented heights.

Alissa Zhu, Nick Thieme and Jessica Gallagher

A wellness suite at Basilica Place, a Catholic Charities Senior Community in Baltimore, where residents will soon be able to receive addiction treatment services from a nurse and peer recovery specialist.
Baltimore seniors have died at shocking rates from drug overdoses. Help is on the way.
Hundreds have died in Baltimore’s senior apartment buildings with little intervention. New efforts could stem the tide.
Alissa Zhu
Mar 21, 2025
The Baltimore City Council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee approved more than $14 million to community organizations and city agencies to help tackle Baltimore’s overdose crisis.
In the shadow of political clashes, Baltimore makes progress on overdose strategy
The Baltimore City Council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee approved more than $14 million to community organizations and city agencies to help tackle Baltimore’s overdose crisis, which in recent years had become the worst ever in a major American city.
Alissa Zhu and Emily Opilo
Mar 5, 2025
Del. Sandy Rosenberg, a Baltimore City Democrat, introduced a bill that calls for the Maryland Department of Health to submit reports this year and next on how it is improving regulation of addiction treatment programs and recovery residences.
Upset by ‘horrid conditions’ in drug treatment, Maryland lawmaker calls for more oversight
A Baltimore Democrat is pushing a new bill to improve state oversight of drug addiction treatment centers.
Alissa Zhu
Mar 10, 2025
Melissa McCarthy at The Reprieve, a residential treatment center in Carroll County that she and her business partner have been unable to open due to delays with the Maryland Department of Health.
Ready but unable to open: New treatment providers face hurdles in Maryland
The operators of The Reprieve are among many addiction and mental health treatment providers — both prospective and established — who have said delays in the state’s bureaucratic machinery are hindering their ability to help Marylanders in the midst of an overdose crisis.
Alissa Zhu, Meredith Cohn and Jasmine Vaughn-Hall
Feb 27, 2025
PHA Healthcare offices during their Wrapped in Hope event in Baltimore, Friday, on December 13, 2024.
PHA Healthcare client: ‘I have nowhere to go’ as company fails to pay rent
A Maryland addiction treatment program that was ordered to cease and desist counseling services has stopped paying rent on at least three properties.
Alissa Zhu
Feb 7, 2025

The Banner and reporters from its partner newsrooms reflect on the overdose crisis

    Finding a good drug treatment program in Maryland is tough. We can help.
    If you’re looking for treatment, there are some things you should know, according to providers and the public officials who oversee them.
    Alissa Zhu
    Feb 5, 2025
    A Bmore POWER worker distributes Narcan at an intersection of Cumberland Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
    Overdose deaths dropped sharply last year in Maryland, Baltimore
    Overdose deaths in Maryland fell “dramatically” last year, Gov. Wes Moore announced Tuesday.
    Alissa Zhu
    Feb 5, 2025
    City Councilman Mark Conway is pushing for wider use of buprenorphine to help with the city’s overdose crisis.
    Mayor, councilman at odds again over Baltimore’s opioid strategy
    What Mark Conway says is groundbreaking and lifesaving, the mayor’s office says is irresponsible and simplistic.
    Lee O. Sanderlin and Alissa Zhu
    Updated Jan 28, 2025
    PHA Healthcare's founder, Stephen Thomas, at his office in Baltimore, MD, December 13, 2024.
    PHA Healthcare owner says treatment services have ended
    The owner of PHA Healthcare said he has ended its treatment services, but clients are still living in the addiction treatment provider’s housing.
    Alissa Zhu
    Jan 24, 2025
    An apartment complex in West Baltimore that PHA Healthcare uses to house some clients in recovery in Baltimore on October 18, 2024.
    PHA Healthcare says it will still house patients after state order to stop addiction treatment
    PHA Healthcare has told some patients that they can continue to reside in its housing, according to Banner interviews with current clients.
    Alissa Zhu
    Jan 17, 2025
    An apartment complex in West Baltimore that housed PHA Healthcare patients, photographed on Friday, January 10 2025
    PHA Healthcare ordered to ‘cease and desist’ after Banner investigation
    PHA Healthcare, a drug addiction treatment provider that enrolls hundreds of Medicaid patients in Maryland each year, has been ordered by the state health department to stop providing services to patients.
    Alissa Zhu and Meredith Cohn
    Updated Jan 10, 2025
    The Maryland Department of Health is located in the Herbert R. O'Conor State Office Building at 201 W. Preston Street in Baltimore.
    Maryland extends pause on some new addiction, mental health programs to tackle Medicaid fraud
    The moratorium, first announced in June, followed explosive growth of new providers, some of whom were described by officials as unscrupulous.
    Alissa Zhu and Meredith Cohn
    Dec 26, 2024
    A picture of Jedale Parsons and her son, Hunter, on a cross at her home in Hagerstown, Md., on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Hunter Parsons passed away from an overdose on January 1, 2023.
    New Year’s Day is usually a celebration. In Baltimore, it’s the deadliest day for overdoses.
    New Year’s Day has been the deadliest day of the year for overdoses, a Banner analysis of a decade of autopsy data found.
    Penelope Blackwell, Adriana Navarro and Ela Jalil
    Jan 4, 2025
    More than 180 people applied to a new city panel that will recommend how to spend millions won in opioid settlements. Mayor Brandon Scott laid out a multiyear plan for the rest of the winnings in an August executive order.
    More than 180 people seek to guide how Baltimore will spend its opioid millions
    The Restitution Advisory Board will help guide the city as it spends the more than $650 million it won from pharmaceutical companies accused of inundating the Baltimore area with millions of legal opioid painkillers.
    Madeleine O'Neill
    Dec 6, 2024
    Flowers laid by Mona Setherley at the rowhome where her son, Bruce Setherley, was discovered deceased from an overdose in Baltimore on February 15, 2024.
    Banner analysis: Inequality central to Baltimore’s unprecedented overdose crisis
    Baltimore’s unprecedented overdose crisis has not been suffered equally. Neighborhoods with the highest overdose rates were often the same ones with the highest rates of poverty, a Banner analysis found.
    Nick Thieme
    Jul 5, 2024
    Victoria Richardson plays with her daughter Khalani, 1, and son Zakari, 3, who both live with her.
    These kids have never done drugs. They’re still being treated for addiction.
    Opioids have devastated not just individuals in the rural Cecil County, but impacted children so heavily that officials are now treating addiction as a family affair.
    Meredith Cohn
    Oct 15, 2024
    Members of the BRIDGES Coalition hold a demonstration in front of City Hall in Baltimore in July.
    Why few communities chose Baltimore’s high-risk, high-reward opioid legal strategy
    Baltimore joined that exclusive group last month, launching a trial against the drug distributors McKesson and AmerisourceBergen that has been six years in the making.
    Madeleine O'Neill
    Oct 7, 2024
    A commemorative DVD that played during Journey's funeral and reception is displayed on a shelf in Rachell Portilla's home as seen on August 13th, 2024 in Halethorpe, MD.
    Young children are dying in Baltimore’s unprecedented overdose crisis
    The smallest and least suspecting victims of Baltimore’s opioid epidemic are young children. Since 2020, 15 young children have died of overdose.
    Saul Pink and Adriana Navarro
    Aug 20, 2024
    A man in the foreground is barely visible because the room is dark. The window over his right shoulder shows two children playing outside. What at first appears as bars on the window is actually syringes.
    ‘We are very familiar with death’: One man’s overdose exemplifies Baltimore’s crisis
    A man’s death is one of 988 overdoses that exemplifies the cross section of ages, races, ethnicities and genders affected by Baltimore’s overdose crisis.
    De'Andre Young and Adriana Navarro
    Sep 17, 2024
    Nearly 6,000 people have died from overdoses in the last six years, the worst drug crisis ever seen in a major American city. (Ryan Little/The Baltimore Banner. Original photo by Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner.)
    An unprecedented epidemic: This is where people die of overdoses in Baltimore
    A yearlong investigation recently published by The Baltimore Banner and The New York Times revealed an unprecedented overdose crisis gripping Baltimore.
    Nick Thieme and Ryan Little
    Jun 13, 2024
    Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference in Baltimore City Hall's rotunda on Aug. 29 laid out his plans for managing the money won from pharmaceutical companies as part of ongoing opioid litigation.
    Flush with cash from opioid settlements, Scott reveals Baltimore’s overdose playbook
    Mayor Brandon Scott laid the groundwork for the city to begin spending money, with designs on slowing the death toll in a city where in recent years an average of three people have died from overdoses every day.
    Lee O. Sanderlin and Adam Willis
    Updated Aug 29, 2024
    Members of the BRIDGES Coalition hold a demonstration in front of City Hall in Baltimore, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Baltimore reaches second opioid settlement with CVS on the eve of trial
    The settlement brings the city’s total recoveries to $90 million.
    Hallie Miller, Alissa Zhu and Adam Willis
    Aug 9, 2024
    Members of the BRIDGES Coalition hold a demonstration in front of City Hall in Baltimore, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    A councilman wanted to hold a hearing about overdoses. He got shut down.
    A hearing to examine Baltimore’s opioid overdose crisis was abruptly canceled Wednesday morning as a dispute between Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council member who’d called the meeting boiled over and became public.
    Adam Willis, Alissa Zhu and Nick Thieme
    Updated Jul 11, 2024
    Discarded Narcan nasal spray sits on Retreat Street in Baltimore on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
    $20M to pay lawyers: Where money from Baltimore’s opioid settlement will go
    Questions abound about how the money will be used to combat overdoses.
    Alissa Zhu and Adam Willis
    Updated Jul 10, 2024
    Renovated, expanded Tuerk House in Baltimore aims to help assist people struggling with addiction and mental illness.
    Commentary: Here are solutions for Baltimore’s overdose crisis
    City leaders, health care providers and law enforcement can work together to provide treatment, prevention and other strategies to confront Baltimore’s drug overdose crisis, directors of health and public innovation efforts at Johns Hopkins University say.
    Joshua Sharfstein and Beth Blauer
    Jun 19, 2024
    Lisa Filer and Jon Filer stand outside of Starlight Liquors in Baltimore, MD on July 20, 2023 where their son, Aidan Filer, passed away from a fentanyl overdose three years prior.
    Letter: Something needs to be done about Baltimore’s overdose crisis immediately
    Craig Lippens, president of the Maryland Addiction Directors Council, said treatment is key to addressing Baltimore’s opioid crisis but too many obstacles persist to offer more options.
    Jun 16, 2024
    Donna Bruce waves her praise flags through the newly renamed street, Devon Wellington’s Way after the ceremonial street signing, in Baltimore, June 5, 2024.
    Strangers making small talk bonded over connection to overdose victim
    One of the last people to see Devon Wellington alive, before he overdosed in 2021, has developed a relationship with the man’s mother. She taught him how to use Narcan, and they recently attended a street renaming event together.
    Jessica Gallagher
    Jun 13, 2024
    The exterior of Baltimore City Hall.
    Council will hold four hearings examining city’s response to overdoses
    The Baltimore City Council will hold at least four oversight hearings examining the city’s response to its unprecedented overdose epidemic.
    Emily Sullivan, Nick Thieme and Alissa Zhu
    Jun 10, 2024
    A person receives Narcan from Bmore POWER on Arlington Avenue in Baltimore on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
    Seniors in Baltimore are being devastated by drugs: 5 takeaways
    The city has become the U.S. overdose capital, and older Black men are dying at higher rates than anyone else.
    Alissa Zhu, Nick Thieme and Jessica Gallagher
    Jun 3, 2024
    Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway listens during a hearing with members of the Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee inside Baltimore City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
    City Council to examine city’s overdose response after Banner/Times report
    Councilman Mark Conway plans to introduce legislation on Monday to convene a hearing in late June.
    Nick Thieme, Alissa Zhu, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan
    Jun 6, 2024
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: In this photo illustration, A Narcan nasal overdose kit, given out free by the city of New York, is displayed as part of the Brooklyn Community Recovery Center's demonstration on how to use Narcan to revive a person in the case of a drug overdose on September 01, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Nearly one million people have died of drug overdose deaths in America in the past two decades, with an increasing majority of those deaths due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The Brooklyn Community Recovery Center handed out packs of Narcan nasal spray before holding a brief vigil to those lives lost due to drug overdoses.
    How to get naloxone — and how to use it
    Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.
    Cadence Quaranta
    Updated Jun 2, 2024
    Lisa Filer and Jon Filer stand outside of Starlight Liquors in Baltimore, MD on July 20, 2023 where their son, Aidan Filer, passed away from a fentanyl overdose three years prior.
    Baltimore planning an opioid office, public database of overdose deaths
    City administrator Faith Leach said Baltimore officials have been working to expand services for people addicted to opioids, and hope to do so using potential settlement money from an ongoing lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
    Emily Sullivan
    May 23, 2024
    Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, then health commissioner, in her office in January 2023. She was later promoted to deputy mayor of health, equity and human services. According to a memo obtained by The Banner, she will leave City Hall in June.
    Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore’s top health official, to leave job next month
    Deputy chief of staff J.D. Merrill will serve as Dzirasa’s interim replacement.
    Emily Sullivan and Alissa Zhu
    Updated May 23, 2024
    Cassidy Fredrick, 6, sits on the headstone of her father, Devon Wellington, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, MD on April 7, 2024.
    ‘I love you in the sky, daddy’: Stories from Baltimore’s overdose crisis
    Unprecedented overdose rates from fentanyl and other drugs have left signs of loss across the city.
    Alissa Zhu, Jessica Gallagher and Nick Thieme
    May 23, 2024
    Doni Smith sits at the grave of her fiancé, Jaylon Ferguson, with their children Jrea and Jyce Ferguson at St. Paul No. 1 Cemetery in St. Francisville, Louisiana, on June 21, 2023. Smith crafted items to leave at Ferguson's grave on the one-year anniversary of his passing.
    Jaylon Ferguson made it from Louisiana to the Ravens. An overdose cut his legacy short.
    The same drug that Jackie Ferguson had used to ease her mother’s pain had also taken her son Jaylon’s life.
    Alissa Zhu, Jessica Gallagher and Nick Thieme
    May 23, 2024

